Tostadas in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve tostadas

La Guerrera's Kitchen

907D Washington, Oakland

Seasonal Veggie Mix Tostada$6.00
Tostada with zucchini, mushroom, corn, chile poblano topped with thin cabbage, crema mexicana, queso casero and mild salsa verde.
Chop Bar

190 4th St, Oakland

Chicken Tinga Tostada$10.00
cabbage slaw, queso fresco,
Calavera

2337 Broadway St, Oakland

Tostadas de Atún$20.00
ahi tuna, Calavera style Maggi lime dressing, serrano pepper, jicama, avocado mousse, toasted pecans
Bombera

3459 Champion Street, Oakland

Smoked trout tostadas$15.00
