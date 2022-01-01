Tostadas in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve tostadas
La Guerrera's Kitchen
907D Washington, Oakland
|Seasonal Veggie Mix Tostada
|$6.00
Tostada with zucchini, mushroom, corn, chile poblano topped with thin cabbage, crema mexicana, queso casero and mild salsa verde.
Chop Bar
190 4th St, Oakland
|Chicken Tinga Tostada
|$10.00
cabbage slaw, queso fresco,
Calavera
2337 Broadway St, Oakland
|Tostadas de Atún
|$20.00
ahi tuna, Calavera style Maggi lime dressing, serrano pepper, jicama, avocado mousse, toasted pecans