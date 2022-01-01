Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve bread pudding

Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Upstream Brewing Company

514 South 11th Street, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (3870 reviews)
Takeout
BREAD PUDDING$9.00
Warm Bread Pudding with caramel, anglaise and whipped cream
More about Upstream Brewing Company
Item pic

BBQ

Swine Dining BBQ Omaha

12120 W Dodge RD, Omaha

Avg 4.4 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Carmel Crunch Bread Pudding$2.75
Our take on bread pudding, made with our cornbread and topped with caramel.
More about Swine Dining BBQ Omaha
Mouth of the South image

 

Mouth of the South - 16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza

16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$10.00
More about Mouth of the South - 16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza
Get Real Sandwiches image

 

Get Real Sandwiches

3901 Farnam Street, Suite 1B, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$5.00
bread pudding, rotating flavor
More about Get Real Sandwiches
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Plank Seafood Provisions - Plank Omaha

1205 Howard Street, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (2574 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Foster Bread Pudding$10.00
bananas brulee, homemade brown sugar rum ice cream, salted caramel sauce (please allow 10-12 minutes)
More about Plank Seafood Provisions - Plank Omaha
Mouth of the South - Downtown image

 

Mouth of the South - Downtown - 1111 Harney St

1111 Harney St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$10.00
More about Mouth of the South - Downtown - 1111 Harney St

