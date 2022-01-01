Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon egg sandwiches in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve bacon egg sandwiches

Item pic

 

HomeGrown Coffee and Creations

1515 W Porter St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.49
Served on a Bagel, Cacias Italian Roll, Toast or Waffle
More about HomeGrown Coffee and Creations
Item pic

 

Old Nelson II Food Co

35 S 13th St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon & Egg Sandwich$3.79
Served on your choice of bread
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.29
Served on your choice of bread
More about Old Nelson II Food Co
Avenue Steaks & Pizza image

 

Avenue Steaks & Pizza

2655 S Juniper St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.50
More about Avenue Steaks & Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Spread Bagelry - Rittenhouse

262 S. 20th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon & Egg Sandwich$7.75
More about Spread Bagelry - Rittenhouse
Spread Bagelry image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Spread Bagelry

2401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (2598 reviews)
Bacon & Egg Sandwich$7.75
More about Spread Bagelry

