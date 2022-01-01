Bacon egg sandwiches in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve bacon egg sandwiches
HomeGrown Coffee and Creations
1515 W Porter St, Philadelphia
|Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.49
Served on a Bagel, Cacias Italian Roll, Toast or Waffle
Old Nelson II Food Co
35 S 13th St., Philadelphia
|Bacon & Egg Sandwich
|$3.79
Served on your choice of bread
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$4.29
Served on your choice of bread
Avenue Steaks & Pizza
2655 S Juniper St, Philadelphia
|Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.50
Spread Bagelry - Rittenhouse
262 S. 20th Street, Philadelphia
|Bacon & Egg Sandwich
|$7.75
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Spread Bagelry
2401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|Bacon & Egg Sandwich
|$7.75