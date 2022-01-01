Fried pickles in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve fried pickles
Grace Tavern
2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia
|Fried Pickles
|$7.75
tempura battered dill pickle slices with remoulade
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia
|Fried Pickles
|$10.99
dill pickle spears with chipotle aioli
Hatch & Coop
122 S 12th St, Philadelphia
|Fried Pickles (with dipping sauce)
|$6.00
House breaded. Served with house dipping sauce.
Johnny Brenda's
1201 N FRANKFORD AVE, Philadelphia
|Fried Pickle Spears
|$7.50
Served with Ranch
Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys
228 South Street, Philadelphia
|Fried Pickles
|$5.00
Hilltown Tavern Fairmount
795 North 24th Street, Philadelphia
|Spicy Fried Pickles
|$10.00
cajun fried pickles with spicy ranch
Union Tap House
4801 Umbria St, Philadelphia
|Fried Pickles
|$5.00
served with chipotle mayo
Freebyrd Chicken
111 South Independence Mall E, Philadelphia
|Farmhouse Fried Pickles
|$5.99
crispy breaded fried pickle chips with alabama white bbq for dipping
Bourbon & Branch
705 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
3333 Market Street, Philadelphia
|Fried Pickles
|$10.99
dill pickle spears with chipotle aioli
Em's Place
2632 East Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia
|Fried Dill Pickles
|$7.00
served with buttermilk ranch