Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve fried pickles

Grace Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grace Tavern

2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$7.75
tempura battered dill pickle slices with remoulade
More about Grace Tavern
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$10.99
dill pickle spears with chipotle aioli
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
de956437-268b-4782-b3a9-16e879e52ff4 image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Hatch & Coop

122 S 12th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1162 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles (with dipping sauce)$6.00
House breaded. Served with house dipping sauce.
More about Hatch & Coop
Fried Pickle Spears image

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Johnny Brenda's

1201 N FRANKFORD AVE, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickle Spears$7.50
Served with Ranch
More about Johnny Brenda's
Item pic

 

Huff Puff BBQ

246 S 11st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pickles$8.95
More about Huff Puff BBQ
Item pic

 

Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys

228 South Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pickles$5.00
More about Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys
Hilltown Tavern Fairmount image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hilltown Tavern Fairmount

795 North 24th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Fried Pickles$10.00
cajun fried pickles with spicy ranch
More about Hilltown Tavern Fairmount
Union Tap House image

 

Union Tap House

4801 Umbria St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$5.00
served with chipotle mayo
More about Union Tap House
Deke's BBQ image

 

Deke's BBQ

137 Berkley St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$10.00
More about Deke's BBQ
Farmhouse Fried Pickles image

 

Freebyrd Chicken

111 South Independence Mall E, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Farmhouse Fried Pickles$5.99
crispy breaded fried pickle chips with alabama white bbq for dipping
More about Freebyrd Chicken
Philadium image

FRENCH FRIES

Philadium

1631 Packer Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (337 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$5.00
More about Philadium
Bourbon & Branch image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bourbon & Branch

705 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1040 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$8.00
More about Bourbon & Branch
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

3333 Market Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$10.99
dill pickle spears with chipotle aioli
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Em's Place image

FRENCH FRIES

Em's Place

2632 East Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (114 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Dill Pickles$7.00
served with buttermilk ranch
More about Em's Place
El Camino Real image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

El Camino Real

1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Avg 3.8 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$8.00
More about El Camino Real

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Chicken Curry

Chicken Wraps

Arugula Salad

Crepes

Short Ribs

Calamari

Chicken Sandwiches

Pan Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston