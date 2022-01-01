Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve beef soup

Banner pic

 

Nello's Pizza

4710 East Warner Road, Suite 10, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup - Beef Barley$7.00
More about Nello's Pizza
Item pic

 

Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road

4010 East Greenway Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Noodle Soup$15.00
More about Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Waffles

Burritos

Carne Asada Burritos

Chai Lattes

Massaman Curry

Shrimp Tempura

Crispy Chicken

Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (454 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (299 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (783 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (379 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston