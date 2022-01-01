Coleslaw in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve coleslaw
Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix
|Side Coleslaw
|$2.69
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|SD Coleslaw
|$2.49
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Lookout Tavern
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix
|Side Coleslaw
|$3.00
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Bread and Honey House Van Buren
4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix
|Side Coleslaw
|$2.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown
7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix
|Homemade Coleslaw (GF)
|$3.00
Breakfast Kitchen Bar
21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX
|KF Blackened Salmon Coleslaw Breakfast Bowl
|$18.00