Coleslaw in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve coleslaw

Uncle Bear's - New Location 2 image

 

Uncle Bear's - New Location 2

10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Coleslaw$2.69
More about Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd image

 

Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd

3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SD Coleslaw$2.49
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
Lookout Tavern image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side Coleslaw$3.00
More about Lookout Tavern
The Bread and Honey House image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Bread and Honey House Van Buren

4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Coleslaw$2.00
More about The Bread and Honey House Van Buren
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown

7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Homemade Coleslaw (GF)$3.00
More about Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown
Breakfast Kitchen Bar image

 

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
KF Blackened Salmon Coleslaw Breakfast Bowl$18.00
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar
Little Miss BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Little Miss BBQ

8901 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw
A creamy coleslaw perfect for topping a sandwich.
More about Little Miss BBQ

