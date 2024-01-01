Strawberry banana smoothies in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve strawberry banana smoothies
More about InFruition
InFruition
901 North 1st Street, Phoenix
|Strawberry Banana Smoothie
|$0.00
Healthy. Delicious. Kid-friendly!
Also a budget-friendly option.
We're going to assume you're a "cheese pizza" kind of person, or a parent ordering this for your toddler. Or maybe you're just a kid at heart. We get it.
Try the "Cosmic Look" for an added flair with blue spirulina powder and our dragon fruit drizzle!
More about Perfetto de Cafe - Devry Campus
Perfetto de Cafe - Devry Campus
2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix
|Strawberry Banana Smoothie
|$4.25
100% Real, Fresh, Fruit!
More about Breakfast Club CityScape
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Breakfast Club CityScape
2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Strawberry-Banana Smoothie
|$5.50