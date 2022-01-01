Chicken wraps in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Koi Sushi Wok
4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem
|Chicken Lettuce Wrap
|$10.00
Scramble - Camelback
2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.89
Grilled chicken, romaine tossed with Caesar dressing topped with house croutons & Parmesan cheese
State 48 Rock House
2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Scramble - 7th St.
9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.89
Grilled chicken, romaine tossed with Caesar dressing topped with house croutons & Parmesan cheese
BBQ Trapp Haus
511 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix
|Smoked Caesar Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Smoked Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and Caesar Dressing Wrapped in a Toasted Tortilla w/house made chips
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|Sami's Munchy Crunchy Chicken Wrap
|$14.99
Diced crunchy chicken, chopped tomato, shredded lettuce, and Cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Perfetto de Cafe
2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.50
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato on a spinach wrap, with a side of potato chips.
|Pesty Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
Grilled chicken, pesto spread, lettuce and tomato, on a spinach wrap, with a side of potato chips.
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Breakfast Club
2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$13.50
Outlier Cafe
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$6.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Lookout Tavern
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
buffalo chicken tenders • lettuce •
tomato • onion • cheddar • ranch
|Tequila Lime Chicken Sandwich or Wrap
|$14.50
marinated grilled chicken • bacon •
swiss cheese • chipotle mayo •
guacamole
Fillmore Coffee Co.
600 North 4th St, Phoenix
|Butternut Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, cream cheese, house-made chutney, roasted butternut squash, goat's cheese, tomato, baby spinach.
|Chicken Ceasar Wrap
|$9.50
Grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, house-made croutons, parmesan, house-made Ceasar dressing.