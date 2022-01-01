Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Koi Sushi Wok image

 

Koi Sushi Wok

4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Lettuce Wrap$10.00
More about Koi Sushi Wok
Item pic

 

Scramble - Camelback

2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.89
Grilled chicken, romaine tossed with Caesar dressing topped with house croutons & Parmesan cheese
More about Scramble - Camelback
State 48 Rock House image

 

State 48 Rock House

2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
More about State 48 Rock House
Item pic

 

Scramble - 7th St.

9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.89
Grilled chicken, romaine tossed with Caesar dressing topped with house croutons & Parmesan cheese
More about Scramble - 7th St.
BBQ Trapp Haus image

 

BBQ Trapp Haus

511 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Caesar Chicken Wrap$11.99
Smoked Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and Caesar Dressing Wrapped in a Toasted Tortilla w/house made chips
More about BBQ Trapp Haus
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd image

 

Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd

3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sami's Munchy Crunchy Chicken Wrap$14.99
Diced crunchy chicken, chopped tomato, shredded lettuce, and Cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
Item pic

 

Perfetto de Cafe

2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.50
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato on a spinach wrap, with a side of potato chips.
Pesty Chicken Wrap$11.50
Grilled chicken, pesto spread, lettuce and tomato, on a spinach wrap, with a side of potato chips.
More about Perfetto de Cafe
Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Chicken Wrap$13.50
More about Breakfast Club
Outlier Cafe image

 

Outlier Cafe

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$6.00
More about Outlier Cafe
Tequila Lime Chicken Sandwich or Wrap image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.50
buffalo chicken tenders • lettuce •
tomato • onion • cheddar • ranch
Tequila Lime Chicken Sandwich or Wrap$14.50
marinated grilled chicken • bacon •
swiss cheese • chipotle mayo •
guacamole
More about Lookout Tavern
Item pic

 

Fillmore Coffee Co.

600 North 4th St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Butternut Chicken Wrap$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, cream cheese, house-made chutney, roasted butternut squash, goat's cheese, tomato, baby spinach.
Chicken Ceasar Wrap$9.50
Grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, house-made croutons, parmesan, house-made Ceasar dressing.
More about Fillmore Coffee Co.
Breakfast Club image

 

Breakfast Club

2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Chicken Wrap$13.50
More about Breakfast Club
e0a92f9a-eddf-4de9-9959-868c0e8f3393 image

 

The Tennessee Grill

4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap$14.00
Strips of crispy chicken breast with buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.
More about The Tennessee Grill

