Stromboli in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve stromboli

Item pic

 

Ziggy's Pizza

401 W Van Buren St Suite B, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Stromboli$12.00
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage & Bacon With A Side Of Marinara. With A Fountain Drink
More about Ziggy's Pizza
Item pic

 

Crust Pizzeria 16th St - Crust Pizzeria 16th St

6031 N 16th St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Stromboli$15.00
A savory roll filled with a combination of sausage, peppers, onions, ham, salami, soppressata, and mozzarella cheese, providing a flavorful Italian-inspired meal.
More about Crust Pizzeria 16th St - Crust Pizzeria 16th St
Item pic

 

The Lunch Lounge

501 N 44th St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Stromboli Sub$10.49
Ham, genoa salami, pepperoni, melty white american cheese, cherry peppers and basil pesto on a sub roll grilled inside out on the press. *Please note italian meats can not be modified on this sandwich.
More about The Lunch Lounge

