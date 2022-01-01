Quesadillas in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve quesadillas
BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS
Crescent Ballroom
308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix
|Quesadilla
|$7.00
12" flour tortilla folded in half with a blend of Tillamook sharp cheddar and Oaxaca cheese. Served with sour cream on the side.
TACOS • SALADS
Taco Guild
546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Large flour tortilla with Oaxacan cheese blend served with sour cream and pico de gallo
Pork on a Fork
1732 W Bell Rd, Phoenix
|Brisket & Cheese Quesadillas (serves 2-3)
|$18.95
Joyride Central
5202 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
Monterey jack, asadero, oaxaca cheese blend
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Bread and Honey House
4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix
|Big Quesadilla
|$10.00
Big flour Tortilla toasted to a crispy perfection with melted 5 cheese cheese blend folded, with roasted chicken and sides of guacamole, crema and roasted salsa.
The Bread and Honey House
4801 E Indian School, Phoenix
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
Big flour Tortilla toasted to a crispy perfection with melted 5 cheese cheese blend folded, with roasted chicken and sides of guacamole, crema and roasted salsa.
Barrio Queen
21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98, Phoenix
|Authentic Quesadillas
|$8.00
Traditional Sonoran style quesadillas filled with Oaxaca cheese, folded and grilled. Served with avocado crema and roasted salsa.
Perfetto de Cafe
2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix
|Bacon, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.50
Crispy bacon, egg, and cheddar cheese grilled inside a toasted tortilla with a side of salsa.
|Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.00
Grilled tortilla filled with cheddar cheese, grilled chicken and a side of salsa.
Breakfast Kitchen Bar
21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$14.25
3 scrambled eggs / flour tortillas / bacon / onions / cheddar cheese / avocado relish / black bean relish / pico de gallo / cilantro / avocado crema / cotija cheese