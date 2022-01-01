Quesadillas in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants that serve quesadillas

Crescent Ballroom image

BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS

Crescent Ballroom

308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$7.00
12" flour tortilla folded in half with a blend of Tillamook sharp cheddar and Oaxaca cheese. Served with sour cream on the side.
More about Crescent Ballroom
Taco Guild image

TACOS • SALADS

Taco Guild

546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (8519 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$10.00
Large flour tortilla with Oaxacan cheese blend served with sour cream and pico de gallo
More about Taco Guild
Pork on a Fork image

 

Pork on a Fork

1732 W Bell Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket & Cheese Quesadillas (serves 2-3)$18.95
More about Pork on a Fork
Quesadilla image

 

Joyride Central

5202 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$9.00
Monterey jack, asadero, oaxaca cheese blend
More about Joyride Central
Big Quesadilla image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Bread and Honey House

4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Big Quesadilla$10.00
Big flour Tortilla toasted to a crispy perfection with melted 5 cheese cheese blend folded, with roasted chicken and sides of guacamole, crema and roasted salsa.
More about The Bread and Honey House
Item pic

 

The Bread and Honey House

4801 E Indian School, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Big flour Tortilla toasted to a crispy perfection with melted 5 cheese cheese blend folded, with roasted chicken and sides of guacamole, crema and roasted salsa.
More about The Bread and Honey House
Authentic Quesadillas image

 

Barrio Queen

21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (7013 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Authentic Quesadillas$8.00
Traditional Sonoran style quesadillas filled with Oaxaca cheese, folded and grilled. Served with avocado crema and roasted salsa.
More about Barrio Queen
Item pic

 

Perfetto de Cafe

2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese Quesadilla$7.50
Crispy bacon, egg, and cheddar cheese grilled inside a toasted tortilla with a side of salsa.
Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Grilled tortilla filled with cheddar cheese, grilled chicken and a side of salsa.
More about Perfetto de Cafe
Breakfast Kitchen Bar image

 

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Quesadilla$14.25
3 scrambled eggs / flour tortillas / bacon / onions / cheddar cheese / avocado relish / black bean relish / pico de gallo / cilantro / avocado crema / cotija cheese
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar

