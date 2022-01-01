Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tagliatelle in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve tagliatelle

Banner pic

 

Nello's Pizza

4710 East Warner Road, Suite 10, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pomodoro Tagliatelle$16.00
Marinara Sauce, Spaghetti, Basil, Reggiano
More about Nello's Pizza
Oak on Camelback image

 

Oak on Camelback - 111 E Camelback Rd.

111 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tagliatelle$24.00
Spinach tagliatelle, shrimp, crispy spanish chorizo, blistered heirloom tomatoes, zucchini, oak-charred onion cream
More about Oak on Camelback - 111 E Camelback Rd.
Tagliatelle Bolognese image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Osteria Mia

2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (312 reviews)
Takeout
Tagliatelle Bolognese$19.00
tagliatelle pasta in a tomato based ragu with ground beef, pancetta, onions, carrots and celery.
More about Osteria Mia
Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen image

 

Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen

21050 North Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tagliatelle Bolognese$18.00
fresh handmade tagliatelle pasta and house bolognese sauce
More about Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen
Tagliatelle Bolognese image

 

Pomo Pizzeria - Biltmore

2502 East Camelback Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tagliatelle Bolognese$16.95
bolognese meat sauce, parmigiano. Handcrafted in-house daily with imported italian semolina flour. Contains eggs (locally farmed).
Tagliatelle Bolognese$17.95
bolognese meat sauce, parmigiano. Handcrafted in-house daily with imported italian semolina flour. Contains eggs (locally farmed).
More about Pomo Pizzeria - Biltmore
Tagliatelle Bolognese image

 

Pomo Pizzeria - Downtown Phoenix

705 N 1st St. Unit 120, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tagliatelle Bolognese$16.95
bolognese meat sauce, parmigiano. Handcrafted in-house daily with imported italian semolina flour. Contains eggs (locally farmed).
Tagliatelle Bolognese$17.95
bolognese meat sauce, parmigiano. Handcrafted in-house daily with imported italian semolina flour. Contains eggs (locally farmed).
More about Pomo Pizzeria - Downtown Phoenix

