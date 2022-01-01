Tagliatelle in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve tagliatelle
More about Nello's Pizza
Nello's Pizza
4710 East Warner Road, Suite 10, Phoenix
|Pomodoro Tagliatelle
|$16.00
Marinara Sauce, Spaghetti, Basil, Reggiano
More about Oak on Camelback - 111 E Camelback Rd.
Oak on Camelback - 111 E Camelback Rd.
111 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix
|Shrimp Tagliatelle
|$24.00
Spinach tagliatelle, shrimp, crispy spanish chorizo, blistered heirloom tomatoes, zucchini, oak-charred onion cream
More about Osteria Mia
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Osteria Mia
2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$19.00
tagliatelle pasta in a tomato based ragu with ground beef, pancetta, onions, carrots and celery.
More about Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen
Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen
21050 North Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$18.00
fresh handmade tagliatelle pasta and house bolognese sauce
More about Pomo Pizzeria - Biltmore
Pomo Pizzeria - Biltmore
2502 East Camelback Road, Phoenix
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$16.95
bolognese meat sauce, parmigiano. Handcrafted in-house daily with imported italian semolina flour. Contains eggs (locally farmed).
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$17.95
bolognese meat sauce, parmigiano. Handcrafted in-house daily with imported italian semolina flour. Contains eggs (locally farmed).
More about Pomo Pizzeria - Downtown Phoenix
Pomo Pizzeria - Downtown Phoenix
705 N 1st St. Unit 120, Phoenix
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$16.95
bolognese meat sauce, parmigiano. Handcrafted in-house daily with imported italian semolina flour. Contains eggs (locally farmed).
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$17.95
bolognese meat sauce, parmigiano. Handcrafted in-house daily with imported italian semolina flour. Contains eggs (locally farmed).