Calamari in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve calamari

Consumer pic

 

Koi Sushi Wok

4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Calamari$6.95
Crispy Calamari Salad$9.00
More about Koi Sushi Wok
Taphouse Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taphouse Kitchen

3131 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (759 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Calamari$15.00
More about Taphouse Kitchen
Item pic

 

Trapper's Sushi Co.

39510 West Daisy Mountain Drive, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Crispy Fried Calamari$9.50
Deep fried calamari served with a spicy dipping sauce.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mancuso's

201 E Washington St, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Fritti$16.00
Marinara sauce
More about Mancuso's
Thai Recipe Bistro image

GRILL

Thai Recipe Bistro

2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (3942 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Calamari$12.95
(14) Batter-fried calamari rings served with sweet and sour sauce
More about Thai Recipe Bistro
Item pic

SANDWICHES • RAMEN • NOODLES

Clever Koi

4236 N Central Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (3906 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Fries$12.00
Tempura, mint, furikake, and yuzu aioli.
More about Clever Koi
Restaurant banner

 

Pomo Pizzeria

705 N 1st St. Unit 120, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$6.00
More about Pomo Pizzeria

Map

Map

