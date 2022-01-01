Calamari in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve calamari
Koi Sushi Wok
4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem
|Fried Calamari
|$6.95
|Crispy Calamari Salad
|$9.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taphouse Kitchen
3131 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix
|Crispy Calamari
|$15.00
Trapper's Sushi Co.
39510 West Daisy Mountain Drive, Anthem
|*Crispy Fried Calamari
|$9.50
Deep fried calamari served with a spicy dipping sauce.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Mancuso's
201 E Washington St, Phoenix
|Calamari Fritti
|$16.00
Marinara sauce
GRILL
Thai Recipe Bistro
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix
|Fried Calamari
|$12.95
(14) Batter-fried calamari rings served with sweet and sour sauce
SANDWICHES • RAMEN • NOODLES
Clever Koi
4236 N Central Ave, Phoenix
|Calamari Fries
|$12.00
Tempura, mint, furikake, and yuzu aioli.