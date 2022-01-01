Avocado salad in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve avocado salad
B52 Cafe
5202 Butler Street, Pittsurgh
|Avocado Salad
|$15.00
Avocado, Black Sesame Seeds, Mixed Greens, Tofu, Cucumber, Radish, Red Onion, Sumac Vinaigrette, Toum or Tahini
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Maxwell's Pizza
600 Lincoln Ave, Bellevue
|Avocado Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh
|GF avocado salad
|$12.00
sliced orange, mixed greens, tomato, sesame seed, balsamic vinaigrette
|avocado salad
|$13.00
sliced orange, mixed greens, tomato, sesame seeds, sweet soy
The Alcove Bar & Grille
875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center
|Strawberry Avocado Salad
|$11.00
Spring mix topped with fresh strawberries, avocado, red onion, toasted almonds, goat cheese, poppyseed dressing