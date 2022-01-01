Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve avocado salad

Item pic

 

B52 Cafe

5202 Butler Street, Pittsurgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Salad$15.00
Avocado, Black Sesame Seeds, Mixed Greens, Tofu, Cucumber, Radish, Red Onion, Sumac Vinaigrette, Toum or Tahini
More about B52 Cafe
Maxwell's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Maxwell's Pizza

600 Lincoln Ave, Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Chicken Salad$10.99
More about Maxwell's Pizza
Item pic

 

Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel

1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF avocado salad$12.00
sliced orange, mixed greens, tomato, sesame seed, balsamic vinaigrette
avocado salad$13.00
sliced orange, mixed greens, tomato, sesame seeds, sweet soy
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
The Alcove Bar & Grille image

 

The Alcove Bar & Grille

875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Avocado Salad$11.00
Spring mix topped with fresh strawberries, avocado, red onion, toasted almonds, goat cheese, poppyseed dressing
More about The Alcove Bar & Grille
Item pic

 

Steel Mill Saloon

1225 Grandview Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Avocado Salad$15.00
Spring Field Greens With Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Roasted Corn, Almonds, Dates, Goat Cheese, Creamy Bacon Dressing
More about Steel Mill Saloon

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Tossed Salad

Thai Salad

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Grits

Singapore Noodles

Chicken Noodle Soup

Octopus

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

East Liberty

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston