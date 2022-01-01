Cannolis in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve cannolis
More about New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel
1122 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh
|Reuben
|$12.35
A classic half pound Reuben on thick cut marble rye. Grilled with kraut, Swiss and our homemade thousand island.
|Antoinette's Italian (half)
|$10.25
A classic Italian beef meatball.
|House Super Special (half)
|$11.75
Classic Italian with provolone, ham capicola, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & oregano and our special pepper relish.
With 30% more meat and cheese than the regular Italian.
More about New York Super Subs
New York Super Subs
1827 Murry ave, Pittsburgh
|Potato Salad
Fresh made potato salad,
|Regular Italian (half)
|$10.25
Classic Italian with provolone, ham capicola, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & oregano and our special pepper relish.
|Pastrami
|$12.35
½ lb Grilled Pastrami on rye with swiss and dijon.
More about Osteria 2350
Osteria 2350
2350 Railroad St, Pittsburgh
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
romaine, white anchovy, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
|Spinach & Cheese Ravioli
|$18.00
house ravioli & Alfredo sauce, sautéed mushrooms, fresh basil, shallots
|Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
|$9.00
bacon, Swiss cheese, romaine, fresh tomato, mayonnaise. Comes with house-made chips.