Cannolis in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve cannolis

New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel

1122 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$12.35
A classic half pound Reuben on thick cut marble rye. Grilled with kraut, Swiss and our homemade thousand island.
Antoinette's Italian (half)$10.25
A classic Italian beef meatball.
House Super Special (half)$11.75
Classic Italian with provolone, ham capicola, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & oregano and our special pepper relish.
With 30% more meat and cheese than the regular Italian.
More about New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel
New York Super Subs image

 

New York Super Subs

1827 Murry ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Potato Salad
Fresh made potato salad,
Regular Italian (half)$10.25
Classic Italian with provolone, ham capicola, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & oregano and our special pepper relish.
Pastrami$12.35
½ lb Grilled Pastrami on rye with swiss and dijon.
More about New York Super Subs
Cioppino Restaurant / Osteria 2350 image

 

Osteria 2350

2350 Railroad St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$8.00
romaine, white anchovy, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
Spinach & Cheese Ravioli$18.00
house ravioli & Alfredo sauce, sautéed mushrooms, fresh basil, shallots
Turkey & Swiss Sandwich$9.00
bacon, Swiss cheese, romaine, fresh tomato, mayonnaise. Comes with house-made chips.
More about Osteria 2350

