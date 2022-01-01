Chicken parmesan in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
3047 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Parmigiana Hoagie - Whole
|$14.99
|Chicken Parmigiana Hoagie - 1/2
|$9.99
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$17.99
More about Lot 17
Lot 17
4617 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$12.00
|Chicken Parmesan Dinner
|$16.00
More about Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs
Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs
183 Butler Street, Floor 1, Etna
|Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken, homemade sauce & provolone
More about Spak Bros. Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Spak Bros. Pizza
5107 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
|12" Chicken Parmesan
|$10.49
Grilled or fried chicken, provolone cheese, marinara sauce
|6" Chicken Parmesan
|$5.99
Grilled or fried chicken, provolone cheese, marinara sauce
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Parmesan Hoagie
Crispy tenders, marinara, provolone mozzarella blend, parmesan.
More about Nobby’s Pizzeria
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Nobby’s Pizzeria
373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh
|1/2 Chicken Parmesan Hoagie Pixburgh Style
|$7.95
Chicken breast, provolone, marinara sauce, cut fries, coleslaw and tomatoes.
|Chicken Parmesan Hoagie
Freshly breaded fried chicken breast, provolone cheese, and marinara
More about Pizza Roma
Pizza Roma
8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight
|Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken breast breaded, fried, and baked in our traditional sauce and topped with cheese and a choice of side.
|Grilled Chicken Parmigiana Dinner
|$21.95
8oz. Chicken breast grilled and topped with marinara & sharp provolone. Served with broccoli almondine.
More about Milky Way
PRETZELS • PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Milky Way
2120 Murray ave, Pittsburgh
|Vegetarian Chicken Parmesan
|$11.50
|Vegetarian Chicken Parmesan Hoagie
|$11.95
More about Union Pie Co.
Union Pie Co.
1914 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh
|Half Chicken Parmesan
|$7.99
House Roasted Chicken, Whole Milk Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses with our Red Tomato Sauce.