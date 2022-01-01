Chicken parmesan in Pittsburgh

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta

3047 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (2475 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana Hoagie - Whole$14.99
Chicken Parmigiana Hoagie - 1/2$9.99
Chicken Parmigiana$17.99
More about Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
Lot 17 image

 

Lot 17

4617 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.00
Chicken Parmesan Dinner$16.00
More about Lot 17
Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs image

 

Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs

183 Butler Street, Floor 1, Etna

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken, homemade sauce & provolone
More about Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs
Spak Bros. Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Spak Bros. Pizza

5107 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (976 reviews)
Takeout
12" Chicken Parmesan$10.49
Grilled or fried chicken, provolone cheese, marinara sauce
6" Chicken Parmesan$5.99
Grilled or fried chicken, provolone cheese, marinara sauce
More about Spak Bros. Pizza
Eadie's Market & Catering image

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Hoagie
Crispy tenders, marinara, provolone mozzarella blend, parmesan.
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Nobby’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nobby’s Pizzeria

373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Chicken Parmesan Hoagie Pixburgh Style$7.95
Chicken breast, provolone, marinara sauce, cut fries, coleslaw and tomatoes.
Chicken Parmesan Hoagie
Freshly breaded fried chicken breast, provolone cheese, and marinara
More about Nobby’s Pizzeria
Pizza Roma image

 

Pizza Roma

8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken breast breaded, fried, and baked in our traditional sauce and topped with cheese and a choice of side.
Grilled Chicken Parmigiana Dinner$21.95
8oz. Chicken breast grilled and topped with marinara & sharp provolone. Served with broccoli almondine.
More about Pizza Roma
Milky Way image

PRETZELS • PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Milky Way

2120 Murray ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (317 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Chicken Parmesan$11.50
Vegetarian Chicken Parmesan Hoagie$11.95
More about Milky Way
Union Pie Co. image

 

Union Pie Co.

1914 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Chicken Parmesan$7.99
House Roasted Chicken, Whole Milk Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses with our Red Tomato Sauce.
More about Union Pie Co.
Roman Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Roman Bistro

2104 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.1 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan-3 Way$25.00
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$14.00
More about Roman Bistro

