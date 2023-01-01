Crepes in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve crepes
More about Pamela’s Diner - Strip District
Pamela’s Diner - Strip District
60 21st Street, Pittsburgh
|Pamela's Famous Crepe - Style Hotcakes
|$8.50
3 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
|Crepe - Style Short Stack Hotcakes
|$7.25
2 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
More about Cafe Moulin
Cafe Moulin
732 Filbert Street, Shadyside
|Nutella Crepe
|$7.00
nutella
|Custom Crepe
|$6.00
Plain crepe
|Cheese Cake Crepe
|$10.00
mascarpone, dark chocolate, berry compote
More about Square Cafe
Square Cafe
134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Banana Nutella Crepes
|$12.00
3 classic crepes folded into one, stuffed with bananas & Nutella; served with powdered sugar and whipped cream
|Nutella Crepes
|$10.00
3 crepes filled & topped w/Nutella ; topped w/powdered sugar; VGTRN Add Bananas or fresh seasonal fruit for a little something extra!
|Chicken Mushroom Crepes
|$16.00
3 crepes filled & topped w/diced chicken breast, spinach & mushrooms in a creamy asiago cheese sauce
More about Pamela's Diner - Shadyside
Pamela's Diner - Shadyside
5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
|Pamela's Famous Crepe - Style Hotcakes
|$8.50
3 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
|Crepe - Style Short Stack Hotcakes
|$7.25
2 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
More about Pamela's Diner - Mt. Lebanon
Pamela's Diner - Mt. Lebanon
427 Washington Road, Pittsburgh
|Crepe - Style Short Stack Hotcakes
|$7.25
2 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
|Pamela's Famous Crepe - Style Hotcakes
|$8.50
3 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.