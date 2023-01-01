Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve crepes

Pamela’s Diner image

 

Pamela’s Diner - Strip District

60 21st Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pamela's Famous Crepe - Style Hotcakes$8.50
3 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
Crepe - Style Short Stack Hotcakes$7.25
2 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
More about Pamela’s Diner - Strip District
Nutella Crepe image

 

Cafe Moulin

732 Filbert Street, Shadyside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nutella Crepe$7.00
nutella
Custom Crepe$6.00
Plain crepe
Cheese Cake Crepe$10.00
mascarpone, dark chocolate, berry compote
More about Cafe Moulin
Item pic

 

Square Cafe

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Nutella Crepes$12.00
3 classic crepes folded into one, stuffed with bananas & Nutella; served with powdered sugar and whipped cream
Nutella Crepes$10.00
3 crepes filled & topped w/Nutella ; topped w/powdered sugar; VGTRN Add Bananas or fresh seasonal fruit for a little something extra!
Chicken Mushroom Crepes$16.00
3 crepes filled & topped w/diced chicken breast, spinach & mushrooms in a creamy asiago cheese sauce
More about Square Cafe
Pamela's Diner image

 

Pamela's Diner - Shadyside

5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pamela's Famous Crepe - Style Hotcakes$8.50
3 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
Crepe - Style Short Stack Hotcakes$7.25
2 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
More about Pamela's Diner - Shadyside
Pamela's Diner image

 

Pamela's Diner - Mt. Lebanon

427 Washington Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crepe - Style Short Stack Hotcakes$7.25
2 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
Pamela's Famous Crepe - Style Hotcakes$8.50
3 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
More about Pamela's Diner - Mt. Lebanon
Banner pic

 

Alihan's Coffee and Breakfast - 129 6th Street

129 6th Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Plain Crepe$4.00
More about Alihan's Coffee and Breakfast - 129 6th Street

