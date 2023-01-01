Naan in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve naan
More about Prince of India -
Prince of India -
3614 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Naan
|$2.99
Leavened Indian flatbread baked in a clay tandoor (oven) with a number of different topping options.
More about Masala House Indian Bistro - 5102 Baum blvd
Masala House Indian Bistro - 5102 Baum blvd
5102 Baum blvd, Pittsburgh
|Garlic Naan
|$5.00
|Onion Naan
|$5.00
|Naan
|$4.00
More about Mintt Indian Cuisine
Mintt Indian Cuisine
3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh
|Sesame Naan
|$3.99
Leavened homemade bread baked in a
clay oven with sesame, cilantro and butter
|Peshawari Naan
|$3.99
Leavened homemade bread baked in
a clay oven with dry fruits and butter
|Naan
|$2.99
Leavened homemade bread baked
in a clay oven
More about Salem's Market & Grill
Salem's Market & Grill
2923 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
|Butter Naan 25pc
|$49.75
25 per tray cut 4 pieces
|Garlic Naan
|$3.50
Garlic flat bread cooked in a tandoor
|Tandoori Kabab On Naan
|$12.99
Boneless thigh meat in tandoori spice grilled on a skewer served with garlic sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions wrapped in a pita.