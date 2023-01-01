Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve naan

Item pic

 

Prince of India -

3614 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Naan$2.99
Leavened Indian flatbread baked in a clay tandoor (oven) with a number of different topping options.
More about Prince of India -
Item pic

 

Masala House Indian Bistro - 5102 Baum blvd

5102 Baum blvd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Naan$5.00
Onion Naan$5.00
Naan$4.00
More about Masala House Indian Bistro - 5102 Baum blvd
Item pic

 

Mintt Indian Cuisine

3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (2612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sesame Naan$3.99
Leavened homemade bread baked in a
clay oven with sesame, cilantro and butter
Peshawari Naan$3.99
Leavened homemade bread baked in
a clay oven with dry fruits and butter
Naan$2.99
Leavened homemade bread baked
in a clay oven
More about Mintt Indian Cuisine
Park Bruges image

 

Park Bruges

5801 Bryant Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Naan$3.00
10 mini
More about Park Bruges
Item pic

 

Salem's Market & Grill

2923 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Butter Naan 25pc$49.75
25 per tray cut 4 pieces
Garlic Naan$3.50
Garlic flat bread cooked in a tandoor
Tandoori Kabab On Naan$12.99
Boneless thigh meat in tandoori spice grilled on a skewer served with garlic sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions wrapped in a pita.
More about Salem's Market & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Sliders

Cheesecake

Garlic Knots

Meatloaf Sandwiches

Sauteed Spinach

Chopped Chicken Salad

Steak Tacos

Italian Calzones

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

East Liberty

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1893 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (162 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston