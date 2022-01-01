Avocado toast in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve avocado toast
Brewer’s Cafe
1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond
|OG (Avocado Toast)
|$5.25
Avocado spread, red pepper flakes, and arugula on sourdough bread
|The 1 Up (Avocado Toast)
|$5.95
Avocado spread, arugula, egg, roasted red peppers, sauted onions, provolone cheese on sourdough bread
|The BB (Avocado Toast)
|$7.50
Avocado spread, bacon, balsamic glaze, tomatoes, arugula on sourdough bread
Eggspectation - Stony Point - RVA
9202 Stony Point Parkway, Richmond
|Avocado Toast Benedict
|$16.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen & Bar - Carytown
2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond
|Avocado Toast
|$7.95
microgreens, everything bagel spice, evoo (GFO, VO)
Biscuits and Gravy - 1600 Roseneath Rd. Suite A
1600 Roseneath Road, Richmond
|Avocado Toast
|$10.00
Smashed avocados with garlic& lime juice, Roma tomatoes, fresh dill and salt & pepper on Texas toast
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
701 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Avocado Toast
|$7.50
Grilled sourdough, fried egg, avocado, feta
The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Shockoe Slip
1217 E. Cary St, Richmond
|Avocado Toast
|$7.95
Simple but delicious! Made in-house on a slice of 9-Grain toast.