Ice cream sandwiches in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve ice cream sandwiches
Secret Sandwich Society - RVA
501 East Grace Street, Richmond
|ICE CREAM SANDWICH STACK
|$8.00
Nightingale Cookie Monster with caramel sauce & whipped cream
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
1600 W Cary St, Richmond
|Nightingale Cookie Monster Ice Cream Sandwich
|$4.99
Coco + Hazel
2733 McRae Road, Richmond
|Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwich
|$4.50
Cookie Dough with Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwiched in the Middle (Contains No Raw Eggs)
|Ice Cream Sandwich
|$7.00
Two Cookies with your Ice Cream Flavor Choice in Between.
Ardent Craft Ales
3200 W Leigh St, Richmond
|Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches
|$4.00
Locally crafted treats from our friends at Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches! Everything at Nightingale is made by hand from scratch. They use fresh local ingredients to create each delicious rendition of a classic dessert.
The Cocky Rooster
2523 W Main St, Richmond
|Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich
|$6.00
Perk!
2620 Buford rd, North Chesterfield
|Nightingale Ice cream Sandwiches
|$5.00
Local favorites!