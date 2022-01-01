Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve wedge salad

The Hard Shell image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell - Downtown

1411 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2324 reviews)
Takeout
Wedge Salad$10.95
tomatoes, bacon, red onion, gorgonzola dressing
gf
More about The Hard Shell - Downtown
Item pic

 

Buttermilk and Honey on Grace - 415 East Grace Street

415 East Grace Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Wedge Salad$12.00
shredded lettuce, slab bacon, diced tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, garlic bread crumbs, ranch
More about Buttermilk and Honey on Grace - 415 East Grace Street
Main pic

 

Lillie Pearl - 416 East Grace Street

416 East Grace Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wedge Salad$11.00
romaine lettuce, buttermilk ranch, heirloom tomatoes, blue cheese, slab bacon, garlic bread crumbs
More about Lillie Pearl - 416 East Grace Street
Consumer pic

 

Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant - 1405 Roseneath Road

1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wedge Salad$4.98
More about Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant - 1405 Roseneath Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Chicken Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Avocado Salad

Fish And Chips

Cobbler

Fish Burritos

Chips And Salsa

Milkshakes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richmond to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jackson Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Near West End

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Richmond to explore

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (662 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (563 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1692 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston