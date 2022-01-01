Wedge salad in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve wedge salad
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Hard Shell - Downtown
1411 E Cary St, Richmond
|Wedge Salad
|$10.95
tomatoes, bacon, red onion, gorgonzola dressing
gf
Buttermilk and Honey on Grace - 415 East Grace Street
415 East Grace Street, Richmond
|Chopped Wedge Salad
|$12.00
shredded lettuce, slab bacon, diced tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, garlic bread crumbs, ranch
Lillie Pearl - 416 East Grace Street
416 East Grace Street, Richmond
|Wedge Salad
|$11.00
romaine lettuce, buttermilk ranch, heirloom tomatoes, blue cheese, slab bacon, garlic bread crumbs