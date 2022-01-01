Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Burrito Bowl$20.00
grilled cajun-spiced chicken, red & brown
rice, quinoa, black beans, roasted corn
& peppers, cotija cheese, pico de gallo,
guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, corn
tortilla chips
More about The Distillery
Root31 - Pittsford image

 

Root31 - Pittsford

3349 Monroe Avenue, ROCHESTER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meat Burrito$11.50
Choice of chicken, steak or pork with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, taco sauce
Veggie Burrito (V)$11.00
Zucchini, squash, peppers, onions, asparagus, Kalamata olives, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, taco sauce
More about Root31 - Pittsford
Item pic

 

Celebrate Cafe

70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tofu Burrito$8.99
Marinated Tofu filled with black beans, rice, shredded cheese, and sour cream, pico de gallo (separated for travel if you let us know).
Chicken Burrito$9.49
Grilled chicken breast filled with black beans, rice, shredded cheese, and sour cream, pico de gallo (separated for travel if you let us know).
More about Celebrate Cafe
Jines Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Burrito$7.99
More about Jines Restaurant
Item pic

 

Salena's Mexican Restaurant

302 North Goodman Street, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (809 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Burrito$9.95
BURRITO$4.95
LOADED BURRITO$12.95
More about Salena's Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Banana Splits

Tuna Wraps

Brownie Sundaes

Greek Pizza

Fried Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Rochester to explore

Center City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Neighborhood of the Arts

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Upper Mount Hope

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Rochester to explore

Brockport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pittsford

No reviews yet

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Medina

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston