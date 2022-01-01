Burritos in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve burritos
More about The Distillery
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Burrito Bowl
|$20.00
grilled cajun-spiced chicken, red & brown
rice, quinoa, black beans, roasted corn
& peppers, cotija cheese, pico de gallo,
guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, corn
tortilla chips
More about Root31 - Pittsford
Root31 - Pittsford
3349 Monroe Avenue, ROCHESTER
|Meat Burrito
|$11.50
Choice of chicken, steak or pork with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, taco sauce
|Veggie Burrito (V)
|$11.00
Zucchini, squash, peppers, onions, asparagus, Kalamata olives, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, taco sauce
More about Celebrate Cafe
Celebrate Cafe
70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester
|Tofu Burrito
|$8.99
Marinated Tofu filled with black beans, rice, shredded cheese, and sour cream, pico de gallo (separated for travel if you let us know).
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.49
Grilled chicken breast filled with black beans, rice, shredded cheese, and sour cream, pico de gallo (separated for travel if you let us know).