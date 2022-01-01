Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve ravioli

KIN Thai Street Eatery image

 

KIN Thai Street Eatery

1050 20th St. Suite 180, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Ravioli$10.00
Seasoned ground chicken steamed dumplings, crab meat, baby bok choy, house sweet soy sauce.
More about KIN Thai Street Eatery
Zinfandel Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Zinfandel Grille

2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
RAVIOLI$33.00
Wild Boar, Sage Beurre Monté
More about Zinfandel Grille
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS

Wildwood Kitchen & Bar

556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster ravioli with seared prawns$34.00
Caramelized onion, scampi cream, Parmesan cheese
More about Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
Fried Ravioli image

PIZZA

Paesanos

1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4 (3329 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Ravioli$12.95
Filled with spinach & cheese, with spicy marinara
More about Paesanos

