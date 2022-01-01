Ravioli in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve ravioli
More about KIN Thai Street Eatery
KIN Thai Street Eatery
1050 20th St. Suite 180, Sacramento
|Thai Ravioli
|$10.00
Seasoned ground chicken steamed dumplings, crab meat, baby bok choy, house sweet soy sauce.
More about Zinfandel Grille
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Zinfandel Grille
2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento
|RAVIOLI
|$33.00
Wild Boar, Sage Beurre Monté
More about Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
TAPAS
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
|Lobster ravioli with seared prawns
|$34.00
Caramelized onion, scampi cream, Parmesan cheese