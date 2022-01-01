Pad thai in Saint Louis

Zushi image

 

Zushi

1263 S Laclede Station Rd., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$2.95
Soybean broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions.
California$6.95
Crab mix, avocado, and cucumber.
Pad Thai$12.95
Stir fried rice noodles with egg, onion and bean sprout.
More about Zushi
Banner pic

 

Chao Baan

4087 Chouteau Ave #5, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy (Kee Mao) Noodles$13.00
Wide rice noodles stir-fried along with garlic, red and green peppers, tomatoes, fresh chilies, and basil leaves flavored with a splash of wine in our specialty spicy sauce.
Crispy Spring Rolls$5.00
Five thin rice paper filled with vegetables then deep fried.
Pad Thai$13.00
A popular Thai dish of Skinny rice noodles, tofu, egg, green onions, and bean sprouts stir-fried in a tangy sweet sauce topped with roasted peanuts
More about Chao Baan

