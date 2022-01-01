Pad thai in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve pad thai
Zushi
1263 S Laclede Station Rd., Webster Groves
|Miso Soup
|$2.95
Soybean broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions.
|California
|$6.95
Crab mix, avocado, and cucumber.
|Pad Thai
|$12.95
Stir fried rice noodles with egg, onion and bean sprout.
Chao Baan
4087 Chouteau Ave #5, St. Louis
|Spicy (Kee Mao) Noodles
|$13.00
Wide rice noodles stir-fried along with garlic, red and green peppers, tomatoes, fresh chilies, and basil leaves flavored with a splash of wine in our specialty spicy sauce.
|Crispy Spring Rolls
|$5.00
Five thin rice paper filled with vegetables then deep fried.
|Pad Thai
|$13.00
A popular Thai dish of Skinny rice noodles, tofu, egg, green onions, and bean sprouts stir-fried in a tangy sweet sauce topped with roasted peanuts