Grilled chicken sandwiches in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
Family-Style Grilled Chicken Sandwich Platter$39.00
four sandwiches; Swiss cheese, pesto aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun | serves 4 | Includes: (1) Your choice of two sides and (2) your choice of either a four-pack of cupcakes (baker's choice of assorted flavors) or a pint of Sebastian Joe's Ice Cream (your choice of flavor)
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub

1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken & Swiss Sandwich$10.49
More about Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
Shore 96 image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Shore 96

1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview

Avg 4.4 (790 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Shore 96
5-8 Club - Maplewood image

 

5-8 Club - Maplewood

2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
A boneless chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo.
More about 5-8 Club - Maplewood
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.45
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo. Add Cajun spice or buffalo sauce.
More about Ze's Diner
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

2190 Eagle Creek Ln, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.45
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo. Add Cajun spice or buffalo sauce.
More about Ze's Diner

