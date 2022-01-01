Grilled chicken sandwiches in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Family-Style Grilled Chicken Sandwich Platter
|$39.00
four sandwiches; Swiss cheese, pesto aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun | serves 4 | Includes: (1) Your choice of two sides and (2) your choice of either a four-pack of cupcakes (baker's choice of assorted flavors) or a pint of Sebastian Joe's Ice Cream (your choice of flavor)
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake
|Grilled Chicken & Swiss Sandwich
|$10.49
PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Shore 96
1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
5-8 Club - Maplewood
2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
A boneless chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Ze's Diner
3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.45
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo. Add Cajun spice or buffalo sauce.