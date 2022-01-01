Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Orderup image

 

Orderup

999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tortilla Soup$6.50
from-scratch tortilla chips, avocado, jack cheese, chicken
More about Orderup
Item pic

SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag SA

11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuesday - Tortilla Soup$3.00
Served with Tortilla Chips and Monterey Jack Cheese.
More about The Brown Bag SA
La Playa Mexican Cafe image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

La Playa Mexican Cafe

502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen

Avg 4.5 (2059 reviews)
Takeout
LG TORTILLA SOUP$9.99
MED TORTILLA SOUP$7.99
More about La Playa Mexican Cafe
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio image

 

Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio

8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tortilla Soup Cup$5.99
Homemade chicken tortilla soup, freshly made, topped with cheese and tostadas, served with pico de gallo and fresh sliced avocado
Tortilla Soup Bowl$8.99
Homemade chicken tortilla soup, freshly made, topped with cheese and tostadas, served with pico de gallo and fresh sliced avocado
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill image

 

EZ's Brick Oven & Grill

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl Tortilla soup$7.75
Succulent roasted chicken, & vegetable soup with cheddar & mozzarella cheese, fresh avocado, cilantro & tortilla chips
Cup Tortilla Soup$5.50
Succulent roasted chicken, & vegetable soup with cheddar & mozzarella cheese, fresh avocado, cilantro & tortilla chips
More about EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
Tito's Restaurant image

 

Tito's Restaurant

955 S Alamo St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tortilla Soup$8.49
More about Tito's Restaurant
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop image

 

Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop

1615 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tortilla Soup Combo
Broth, dark meat, tomato wedges, rice, avocado slice, cilantro, white cheese
One flauta and side of refried beans topped with queso fresco
Tortilla Soup
Broth, dark meat, tomato wedges, rice, avocado slice and cilantro. white cheese and tortilla strips on the side
More about Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
Tiago's Cabo Grille image

 

Tiago's Cabo Grille

17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cup Tortilla Soup$4.90
More about Tiago's Cabo Grille
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center

3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (768 reviews)
Takeout
Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.29
Shredded chicken with fresh cilantro, poblano peppers, onions, tomatoes, and tortilla wisps in a lightly peppered broth.
Bowl of Chicken Tortilla Soup$7.49
Shredded chicken with fresh cilantro, poblano peppers, onions, tomatoes, and tortilla wisps in a lightly peppered broth.
More about Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center
Main pic

 

El Taco Stone Oak

19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup$7.25
More about El Taco Stone Oak
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup Tortilla Soup$6.00
Succulent roasted chicken, & vegetable soup with cheddar & mozzarella cheese, fresh avocado, cilantro & tortilla chips
Bowl Tortilla soup$7.75
Succulent roasted chicken, & vegetable soup with cheddar & mozzarella cheese, fresh avocado, cilantro & tortilla chips
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

