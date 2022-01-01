Tortilla soup in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve tortilla soup
Orderup
999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights
|Tortilla Soup
|$6.50
from-scratch tortilla chips, avocado, jack cheese, chicken
SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag SA
11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio
|Tuesday - Tortilla Soup
|$3.00
Served with Tortilla Chips and Monterey Jack Cheese.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
La Playa Mexican Cafe
502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen
|LG TORTILLA SOUP
|$9.99
|MED TORTILLA SOUP
|$7.99
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio
|Tortilla Soup Cup
|$5.99
Homemade chicken tortilla soup, freshly made, topped with cheese and tostadas, served with pico de gallo and fresh sliced avocado
|Tortilla Soup Bowl
|$8.99
Homemade chicken tortilla soup, freshly made, topped with cheese and tostadas, served with pico de gallo and fresh sliced avocado
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio
|Bowl Tortilla soup
|$7.75
Succulent roasted chicken, & vegetable soup with cheddar & mozzarella cheese, fresh avocado, cilantro & tortilla chips
|Cup Tortilla Soup
|$5.50
Succulent roasted chicken, & vegetable soup with cheddar & mozzarella cheese, fresh avocado, cilantro & tortilla chips
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
1615 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio
|Tortilla Soup Combo
Broth, dark meat, tomato wedges, rice, avocado slice, cilantro, white cheese
One flauta and side of refried beans topped with queso fresco
|Tortilla Soup
Broth, dark meat, tomato wedges, rice, avocado slice and cilantro. white cheese and tortilla strips on the side
Tiago's Cabo Grille
17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio
|Cup Tortilla Soup
|$4.90
SANDWICHES
Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center
3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$5.29
Shredded chicken with fresh cilantro, poblano peppers, onions, tomatoes, and tortilla wisps in a lightly peppered broth.
|Bowl of Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$7.49
Shredded chicken with fresh cilantro, poblano peppers, onions, tomatoes, and tortilla wisps in a lightly peppered broth.
El Taco Stone Oak
19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103, San Antonio
|Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$7.25
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio
|Cup Tortilla Soup
|$6.00
Succulent roasted chicken, & vegetable soup with cheddar & mozzarella cheese, fresh avocado, cilantro & tortilla chips
|Bowl Tortilla soup
|$7.75
Succulent roasted chicken, & vegetable soup with cheddar & mozzarella cheese, fresh avocado, cilantro & tortilla chips