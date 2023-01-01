Bisque in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve bisque
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON
Monello
750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego
|Lobster Bisque
|$19.00
mildly spicy lobster bisque, sauteed shrimp bites
MORENA PROVISIONS
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|potato artichoke bisque GF pint
|$10.00
|creamy heirloom tomato bisque gf
|$9.00
|corn tomato bisque, gf, veg
|$9.00
gf, veg
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Bub's at the Beach
1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|Tomato Bisque- Bowl
|$6.50
|Tomato Bisque- Cup
|$4.50
MOM'S Pizza & Pasta
3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego
|Tomato Basil Bisque
|$9.00
Basil, Garlic, tomatoes, cream. served with bread.
HAMBURGERS
MishMash
1805 Newton Ave, San Diego
|Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Bisque
|$17.50
Smoked gouda, goat cheese and brie on Bread & Cie Challah bread grilled with garlic aioli.
Served with housemade roasted tomato basil bisque.
SANDWICHES
Rubicon Deli - Mission Hills
3715 India St, San Diego
|Tomato Basil Bisque
|$3.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Second Nature
5026 Cass St., San Diego
|Tomato Bisque
|$9.00
Bencotto Italian Kitchen
750 W Fir St, suite 103-104, San Diego
|LOBSTER BISQUE
|$19.00
tuscan bean soup, homemade pasta