Bisque in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve bisque

Monello image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON

Monello

750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego

Avg 4 (3044 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Bisque$19.00
mildly spicy lobster bisque, sauteed shrimp bites
More about Monello
Item pic

 

MORENA PROVISIONS

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
potato artichoke bisque GF pint$10.00
creamy heirloom tomato bisque gf$9.00
corn tomato bisque, gf, veg$9.00
gf, veg
*stock photo
More about MORENA PROVISIONS
Bub's at the Beach image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Bub's at the Beach

1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (823 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Bisque- Bowl$6.50
Tomato Bisque- Cup$4.50
More about Bub's at the Beach
Item pic

 

MOM'S Pizza & Pasta

3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato Basil Bisque$9.00
Basil, Garlic, tomatoes, cream. served with bread.
More about MOM'S Pizza & Pasta
MishMash image

HAMBURGERS

MishMash

1805 Newton Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Bisque$17.50
Smoked gouda, goat cheese and brie on Bread & Cie Challah bread grilled with garlic aioli.
Served with housemade roasted tomato basil bisque.
More about MishMash
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Rubicon Deli - Mission Hills

3715 India St, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (4922 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tomato Basil Bisque$3.99
More about Rubicon Deli - Mission Hills
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Bisque$9.00
More about Second Nature
Bencotto Italian Kitchen image

 

Bencotto Italian Kitchen

750 W Fir St, suite 103-104, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LOBSTER BISQUE$19.00
tuscan bean soup, homemade pasta
More about Bencotto Italian Kitchen
Cori Trattoria Pastificio image

 

Cori Pastificio Trattoria

2977 Upas Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SPECIAL Lobster Bisque$18.00
More about Cori Pastificio Trattoria

