Bruschetta in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve bruschetta
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Haven Pizzeria
4051 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Vegan Pesto Bruschetta
|$15.00
Toasted focaccia topped with almond ricotta, walnut pesto, cherry tomato and fresh basil.
|Traditional Bruschetta
|$13.00
Toasted focaccia topped with mozzarella, roma tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil. finished with an olive oil drizzle.
|Pesto Bruschetta
|$14.00
Toasted foccaciatopped with goat cheese, pesto, cherry tomatoes and fresh basil.
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego
|BRUSCHETTA
|$8.95
ITALIAN ROLL QUARTERED AND TOASTED. SERVED WITH FRESH TOMATOES, DICED MOZZARELLA CHEESE, HOMEMADE ITALIAN DRESSING, BASIL AND ROMANO CHEESE, AND DRIZZLED WITH BALSAMIC GLAZE.
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Rusticucina
3797 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Eggplant Burrata Bruschetta
|$15.00
|Burrata Bruschetta Toast
|$18.00
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Queenstown Public House
1557 Columbia St, San Diego
|BRUSCHETTA BURGER
|$20.00
100% organic grass-fed beef, prosciutto, parmesan, mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, basil, parsley, balsamic, ciabatta
Sandbox Pizza and Wings
1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|BRUSCHETTA
|$12.00
Freshly sliced bread brushed with our garlic cilantro butter,toasted to excellence, and served with our house made antipasto blend with a balsamic glaze finish and shredded parmesan.
Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy
1526 India Street, San Diego
|Bruschetta Pomodoro
|$10.00
vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, garlic
|Bruschetta Carciofini
|$15.00
fresh burrata, artichokes, lemon aioli, capers, prosciutto, basil
Moe Coffee-Northpark
4195 Suite 104 Kanas St, San Diego
|Mama's Bruschetta
Toasted rosemary bread topped with
tomato, basil, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, & drizzled with balsamic glaze.
Sauced Pizzeria
4475 Ingraham St, San Diego
|BRUSCHETTA
|$9.95
Crusty bread topped with homemade Pesto, vine-ripened tomatoes, aged shaved Parmesan, roasted garlic & drizzled with a Balsamic Glaze..
PIZZA
Lorna's Italian Kitchen
3945 governor dr., San Diego
|Bruschetta
|$9.95