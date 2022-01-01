Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve bruschetta

The Haven Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Haven Pizzeria

4051 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Pesto Bruschetta$15.00
Toasted focaccia topped with almond ricotta, walnut pesto, cherry tomato and fresh basil.
Traditional Bruschetta$13.00
Toasted focaccia topped with mozzarella, roma tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil. finished with an olive oil drizzle.
Pesto Bruschetta$14.00
Toasted foccaciatopped with goat cheese, pesto, cherry tomatoes and fresh basil.
More about The Haven Pizzeria
Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa image

 

Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa

-5353 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BRUSCHETTA$8.95
ITALIAN ROLL QUARTERED AND TOASTED. SERVED WITH FRESH TOMATOES, DICED MOZZARELLA CHEESE, HOMEMADE ITALIAN DRESSING, BASIL AND ROMANO CHEESE, AND DRIZZLED WITH BALSAMIC GLAZE.
More about Filippi's Pizza Grotto Kearny Mesa
Rusticucina image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Rusticucina

3797 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Burrata Bruschetta$15.00
Burrata Bruschetta Toast$18.00
More about Rusticucina
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Queenstown Public House

1557 Columbia St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
Takeout
BRUSCHETTA BURGER$20.00
100% organic grass-fed beef, prosciutto, parmesan, mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, basil, parsley, balsamic, ciabatta
More about Queenstown Public House
Item pic

 

Sandbox Pizza and Wings

1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BRUSCHETTA$12.00
Freshly sliced bread brushed with our garlic cilantro butter,toasted to excellence, and served with our house made antipasto blend with a balsamic glaze finish and shredded parmesan.
More about Sandbox Pizza and Wings
Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy image

 

Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy

1526 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta Pomodoro$10.00
vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, garlic
Bruschetta Carciofini$15.00
fresh burrata, artichokes, lemon aioli, capers, prosciutto, basil
More about Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy
Item pic

 

Moe Coffee-Northpark

4195 Suite 104 Kanas St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mama's Bruschetta
Toasted rosemary bread topped with
tomato, basil, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, & drizzled with balsamic glaze.
More about Moe Coffee-Northpark
Item pic

 

Sauced Pizzeria

4475 Ingraham St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BRUSCHETTA$9.95
Crusty bread topped with homemade Pesto, vine-ripened tomatoes, aged shaved Parmesan, roasted garlic & drizzled with a Balsamic Glaze..
More about Sauced Pizzeria
Lorna's Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA

Lorna's Italian Kitchen

3945 governor dr., San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1545 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta$9.95
More about Lorna's Italian Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Dumplings

Egg Benedict

Panang Curry

Steak Burritos

Carne Asada Burritos

Chicken Biryani

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Turkey Melts

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston