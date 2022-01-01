Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Skirt steaks in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve skirt steaks

Oscar's Mexican Seafood image

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

703 Turqouise Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Skirt Steak Taco on Flour Tortilla$6.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Skirt Steak Salad$14.00
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
Skirt Steak Taco$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Item pic

BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE

FISH DISTRICT

12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (4711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SKIRT STEAK wrap$12.50
Sweet-soy marinated skirt steak, lettuce-cabbage mix, beans, flour tortilla, house-sriracha
SKIRT STEAK bowl$12.50
Rice (or quinoa, add 1), sweet-soy marinated skirt steak, lettuce-cabbage mix, tomato, ginger-teriyaki sauce, wasabi-aioli drizzle
SKIRT STEAK taco$5.50
Sweet-soy marinated skirt steak, lettuce-cabbage mix, tomato, corn tortilla, house-sriracha
More about FISH DISTRICT
Hob Nob Hill image

SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
SKIRT STEAK & EGGS$20.00
More about Hob Nob Hill
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cerveza Jack's Gaslamp

322 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (105 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Skirt Steak$28.00
garlic mustard greens, mashed sweet potato, charred scallion, black pepper bourbon demi
More about Cerveza Jack's Gaslamp
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

746 Emerald St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Skirt Steak Quesadilla on Flour Tortilla$6.99
Cheese & Meat
Skirt Steak Salad$14.00
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
Skirt Steak Taco$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

646 University Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta de Oscar (Smoked Fish, Skirt Steak & Spicy Shrimp)$14.99
Served w/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado
Skirt Steak Torta$14.99
Skirt Steak torta w/ cheese, cabbage, avocado, onion, tomato, and cilantro.
Skirt Steak Plate$14.00
Served w/ rice, beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado and your choice of flour or corn torillas
More about Oscar's Mexican Seafood

