Skirt steaks in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve skirt steaks
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
703 Turqouise Street, San Diego
|Skirt Steak Taco on Flour Tortilla
|$6.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
|Skirt Steak Salad
|$14.00
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
|Skirt Steak Taco
|$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE
FISH DISTRICT
12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego
|SKIRT STEAK wrap
|$12.50
Sweet-soy marinated skirt steak, lettuce-cabbage mix, beans, flour tortilla, house-sriracha
|SKIRT STEAK bowl
|$12.50
Rice (or quinoa, add 1), sweet-soy marinated skirt steak, lettuce-cabbage mix, tomato, ginger-teriyaki sauce, wasabi-aioli drizzle
|SKIRT STEAK taco
|$5.50
Sweet-soy marinated skirt steak, lettuce-cabbage mix, tomato, corn tortilla, house-sriracha
FRENCH FRIES
Cerveza Jack's Gaslamp
322 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Skirt Steak
|$28.00
garlic mustard greens, mashed sweet potato, charred scallion, black pepper bourbon demi
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
746 Emerald St, San Diego
|Skirt Steak Quesadilla on Flour Tortilla
|$6.99
Cheese & Meat
|Skirt Steak Salad
|$14.00
A bed of mixed greens with a sesame seed vinaigrette dressing with your choice of protein.
|Skirt Steak Taco
|$5.99
Served w/ Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Cheese & Avocado
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
646 University Avenue, San Diego
|Torta de Oscar (Smoked Fish, Skirt Steak & Spicy Shrimp)
|$14.99
Served w/ Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro and Avocado
|Skirt Steak Torta
|$14.99
Skirt Steak torta w/ cheese, cabbage, avocado, onion, tomato, and cilantro.
|Skirt Steak Plate
|$14.00
Served w/ rice, beans, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado and your choice of flour or corn torillas