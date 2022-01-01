Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Country fried steaks in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve country fried steaks

Main pic

 

Waterfront Bar & Grill - 2044 Kettner Blvd

2044 Kettner Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK$11.95
More about Waterfront Bar & Grill - 2044 Kettner Blvd
Country Fried Steak & Eggs image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe - Greyling Dr

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Country Fried Steak & Eggs$15.50
Fried beef steak smothered with our homemade sausage gravy sauce topped with sausage topping served with Maggie's potatoes and two eggs
More about Maggie's Cafe - Greyling Dr
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot - Kings Inn - Mission Valley

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4523 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Country-Fried Steak & 2 Eggs$15.25
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot - Kings Inn - Mission Valley
Harbor Town Pub image

 

Harbor Town Pub - 1125 Rosecrans St

1125 Rosecrans St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Country Fried Steak$11.95
More about Harbor Town Pub - 1125 Rosecrans St
Country Fried Steak & Eggs image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe - Barrio Logan

1985 National Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Country Fried Steak & Eggs$15.50
Fried Beef Steak Smothered with our homemade sausage gravy sauce topped with sausage topping, served with Maggie's Potatoes and two eggs
More about Maggie's Cafe - Barrio Logan
Restaurant banner

 

Werewolf - 627 4th Ave

627 4th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Country Fried Steak$12.95
Angus beef country fried steak - scratch made sausage country gravy - eggs - breakfast potatoes
More about Werewolf - 627 4th Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Fried Rice

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Seaweed Salad

Reuben

Italian Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Baklava

Street Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (954 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (616 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (725 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston