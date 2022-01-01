Crepes in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve crepes
More about Richard Walker's Pancake House
Richard Walker's Pancake House
520 Front Street, San Diego
|CHERRY KIJAFA CREPES
|$12.95
Tart Montmorency cherries are simmered in sweet Danish Kijafa wine and stuffed inside crepes; more cherries Kijafa on top and dusted with powdered sugar.
More about Arely's French Bakery
Arely's French Bakery
4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego
|Ham & Cheese Crepe
|$9.50
|Nutella Crepe
|$7.50
|Chicken Florentine Crepe
|$11.25