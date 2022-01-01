Teriyaki bowls in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls
More about Tajima College Heights
Tajima College Heights
6061 El Cajon blvd #2, San Diego
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$9.00
Stir fry chicken mixed with vegetables with Teriyaki sauce. Served with White Rice, Broccoli and mixed Vegetables.
More about Hidden Craft
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$18.00
Broccoli, zucchini, carrots, rice, red & yellow bell peppers, sesame seeds and sriracha
|Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$17.00
Breaded chicken, broccoli, zucchini, carrots, green onions and rice
More about RB Sushi - Rancho Bernardo
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RB Sushi - Rancho Bernardo
16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego
|Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$8.95
Chicken breast with sautéed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce over rice.
|Beef Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$10.95
Beef strips with sautéed mushrooms and scallions in teriyaki sauce over rice.
|Shrimp Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$11.95
Shrimp with sautéed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce over rice.
More about Tajima Mercury
Tajima Mercury
4411 Mercury St, San Diego
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$9.00
Stir fry chicken mixed with vegetables with Teriyaki sauce. Served with White Rice, Broccoli and mixed Vegetables.
More about Little Sakana Chula Vista - 780 Dennery Rd Ste 304
Little Sakana Chula Vista - 780 Dennery Rd Ste 304
780 Dennery Rd Ste 304, SAN DIEGO
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$10.00
Chicken/ sautéed mushroom
More about Auti Sushi
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Auti Sushi
5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego
|Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$8.95
Chicken breast with sautéed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce over rice.
|Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$11.95
Salmon with sautéed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce over rice.
|Shrimp Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$11.95
Shrimp with sautéed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce over rice.
More about RB Sushi - Hillcrest
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
RB Sushi - Hillcrest
3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego
|Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$11.95
Salmon with sautéed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce over rice.
|Beef Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$10.95
Beef strips with sautéed mushrooms and scallions in teriyaki sauce over rice.
|Shrimp Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$11.95
Shrimp with sautéed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce over rice.