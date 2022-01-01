Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki bowls in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls

Tajima College Heights image

 

Tajima College Heights

6061 El Cajon blvd #2, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$9.00
Stir fry chicken mixed with vegetables with Teriyaki sauce. Served with White Rice, Broccoli and mixed Vegetables.
Hidden Craft image

 

Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl$18.00
Broccoli, zucchini, carrots, rice, red & yellow bell peppers, sesame seeds and sriracha
Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl$17.00
Breaded chicken, broccoli, zucchini, carrots, green onions and rice
Consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RB Sushi - Rancho Bernardo

16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl$8.95
Chicken breast with sautéed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce over rice.
Beef Teriyaki Rice Bowl$10.95
Beef strips with sautéed mushrooms and scallions in teriyaki sauce over rice.
Shrimp Teriyaki Rice Bowl$11.95
Shrimp with sautéed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce over rice.
Banner pic

 

Tajima Mercury

4411 Mercury St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$9.00
Stir fry chicken mixed with vegetables with Teriyaki sauce. Served with White Rice, Broccoli and mixed Vegetables.
Little Sakana Chula Vista image

 

Little Sakana Chula Vista - 780 Dennery Rd Ste 304

780 Dennery Rd Ste 304, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$10.00
Chicken/ sautéed mushroom
BG pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Auti Sushi

5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4.7 (195 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl$8.95
Chicken breast with sautéed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce over rice.
Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl$11.95
Salmon with sautéed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce over rice.
Shrimp Teriyaki Rice Bowl$11.95
Shrimp with sautéed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce over rice.
RB Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

RB Sushi - Hillcrest

3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (972 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl$11.95
Salmon with sautéed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce over rice.
Beef Teriyaki Rice Bowl$10.95
Beef strips with sautéed mushrooms and scallions in teriyaki sauce over rice.
Shrimp Teriyaki Rice Bowl$11.95
Shrimp with sautéed mushrooms in teriyaki sauce over rice.
Consumer pic

 

The Joint Sushi & Tapas - 4902 Newport Avenue

4902 Newport Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$15.00
