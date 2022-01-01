Chai lattes in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve chai lattes
Equator Coffees Roundhouse
Golden Gate Bridge Plaza, San Francisco
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.75
spiced tea steamed with milk and sweetened
Equator Coffees Fort Mason
2 Marina Boulevard, San Francisco
|Iced Chai Tea Latte
|$5.50
spiced tea & milk sweetened with our housemade vanilla syrup over ice
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.75
spiced tea steamed with milk and sweetened
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Aracely Cafe
401 13th street, San Francisco
|Chai Latte
|$4.00
U :Dessert Story
3489 16th. St., San Francisco
|CHAI LATTE
|$6.50
|DIRTY CHAI LATTE
|$7.50
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Dolores Park Cafe
501 Dolores Street, San Francisco
|Chai Latte
|$6.00
SMOOTHIES
Equator Coffees
222 2nd St, San Francisco
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.75
spiced tea steamed with milk and sweetened