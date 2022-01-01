Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve chai lattes

Chai Tea Latte image

 

Equator Coffees Roundhouse

Golden Gate Bridge Plaza, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte$4.75
spiced tea steamed with milk and sweetened
More about Equator Coffees Roundhouse
Item pic

 

Equator Coffees Fort Mason

2 Marina Boulevard, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Chai Tea Latte$5.50
spiced tea & milk sweetened with our housemade vanilla syrup over ice
Chai Tea Latte$4.75
spiced tea steamed with milk and sweetened
More about Equator Coffees Fort Mason
Aracely Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Aracely Cafe

401 13th street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (713 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chai Latte$4.00
More about Aracely Cafe
U :Dessert Story image

 

U :Dessert Story

3489 16th. St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHAI LATTE$6.50
DIRTY CHAI LATTE$7.50
More about U :Dessert Story
Dolores Park Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$6.00
More about Dolores Park Cafe
Chai Tea Latte image

SMOOTHIES

Equator Coffees

222 2nd St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (110 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte$4.75
spiced tea steamed with milk and sweetened
More about Equator Coffees
Cinderella Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

436 Balboa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (1827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chai Latte$4.50
More about Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

