Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tom yum soup in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve tom yum soup

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver - 88 Division st

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Tom Yum Pork Noodle Soup$16.00
Rice noodles , Minced Pork in Spicy and sour Soup, Pork Meat Ball, Fish Cake,Ground Peanut, Bean Sprout, Celery,  Scallion, and Cilantro
More about Saap Ver - 88 Division st
Item pic

 

Thai Spice Restaurant

1730 Polk st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Yum Soup$13.50
**Mild spicy. Lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, cilantro, oyster mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, green onions, and onions in hot and sour broth.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$15.95
**Mild spicy. Thin rice noodles with choice of protein, bean sprouts, topped with peanut, cilantro, green onion, and fried garlic in hot and sour broth. *Served with side of fried crispy wonton
(dine-in only)*.
More about Thai Spice Restaurant
Item pic

 

San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ - 692 Geary St

692 Geary St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tom Yum Soup$10.00
Hot & Sour soup with lemongrass, galangal, mushroom, onion and tomatoes.
More about San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ - 692 Geary St

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Margherita Pizza

Salmon

Arepas

Chips And Salsa

Squid

Chicken Satay

Eggplant Parm

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (190 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (36 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (783 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (301 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston