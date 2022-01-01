Tom yum soup in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve tom yum soup
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver - 88 Division st
88 Division st, san francisco
|Spicy Tom Yum Pork Noodle Soup
|$16.00
Rice noodles , Minced Pork in Spicy and sour Soup, Pork Meat Ball, Fish Cake,Ground Peanut, Bean Sprout, Celery, Scallion, and Cilantro
Thai Spice Restaurant
1730 Polk st, San Francisco
|Tom Yum Soup
|$13.50
**Mild spicy. Lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, cilantro, oyster mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, green onions, and onions in hot and sour broth.
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$15.95
**Mild spicy. Thin rice noodles with choice of protein, bean sprouts, topped with peanut, cilantro, green onion, and fried garlic in hot and sour broth. *Served with side of fried crispy wonton
(dine-in only)*.