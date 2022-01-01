Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burgers in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken burgers

THE ONE RESTAURANT & BAR - 217 King St

217 King St, San Francisco

Milanese Chicken Burgers$17.99
Bread , with Packed and Fried Chicken , Jack Cheese , Chipotle Sauce , Pickle , Lettuce, Tomato and Fresh Onions.
Bizza- Haight - 1463 Haight St

1463 Haight St, San Francisco

CHICKEN PESTO BURGER$12.99
chicken breast, mozzarella, tomato, red onions, iceberg lettuce, pesto
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Chez Maman - East

1401 18th St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (4575 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken burger$15.00
with french fries or salad: tomatoes, caramelized onions, aioli, ciabatta roll
