Chicken burgers in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken burgers
THE ONE RESTAURANT & BAR - 217 King St
217 King St, San Francisco
|Milanese Chicken Burgers
|$17.99
Bread , with Packed and Fried Chicken , Jack Cheese , Chipotle Sauce , Pickle , Lettuce, Tomato and Fresh Onions.
Bizza- Haight - 1463 Haight St
1463 Haight St, San Francisco
|CHICKEN PESTO BURGER
|$12.99
chicken breast, mozzarella, tomato, red onions, iceberg lettuce, pesto