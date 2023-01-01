Chow mein in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve chow mein
More about Mamahuhu - Inner Richmond
Mamahuhu - Inner Richmond
517 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Tomato Garlic Chow Mein
|$14.00
cherry tomatoes, crispy garlic, garlic chives, fried tofu, peppers + onions, tomato gravy
More about Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St
DIM SUM
Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St
101 Spear St, San Francisco
|Chicken Chow Mein
|$5.95
for one
More about Xiao Loong Restaurant
Xiao Loong Restaurant
250 West Portal Avenue, San Francisco
|Plain Chow Mein
|$15.00
|Vegetable Chow Mein
|$15.00
Egg noodles fresh vegetables including baby bok choy, snow peas, carrots, spinach, shiitake mushrooms, broccoli, and napa cabbage
More about Lazy Susan
Lazy Susan
811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco
|Chow Mein (Shrimp)
|$16.95
Stir fried noodles with shrimp, cabbage, Chinese broccoli, onions, scallions, and bean sprouts
|Chow Mein (Veggie)
|$12.95
Stir fried noodles with cabbage, Chinese broccoli, onions, scallions, and bean sprouts. Vegetarian and vegan
|Small Veggie Chow Mein
|$6.95
16 oz pagoda box
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
E&O Kitchen and Bar
314 Sutter St, San Francisco
|CHICKEN CHOW MEIN
|$22.00
roasted chicken, fresh egg noodles, mushrooms, cabbage, bean sprouts, chili paste, garlic chives (dairy free)