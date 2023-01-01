Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chow mein in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve chow mein

Item pic

 

Mamahuhu - Inner Richmond

517 Clement Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2084 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Garlic Chow Mein$14.00
cherry tomatoes, crispy garlic, garlic chives, fried tofu, peppers + onions, tomato gravy
More about Mamahuhu - Inner Richmond
Item pic

DIM SUM

Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St

101 Spear St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (6891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Chow Mein$5.95
for one
More about Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St
Item pic

 

Xiao Loong Restaurant

250 West Portal Avenue, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Plain Chow Mein$15.00
Vegetable Chow Mein$15.00
Egg noodles fresh vegetables including baby bok choy, snow peas, carrots, spinach, shiitake mushrooms, broccoli, and napa cabbage
More about Xiao Loong Restaurant
Item pic

 

Lazy Susan

811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chow Mein (Shrimp)$16.95
Stir fried noodles with shrimp, cabbage, Chinese broccoli, onions, scallions, and bean sprouts
Chow Mein (Veggie)$12.95
Stir fried noodles with cabbage, Chinese broccoli, onions, scallions, and bean sprouts. Vegetarian and vegan
Small Veggie Chow Mein$6.95
16 oz pagoda box
More about Lazy Susan
CHICKEN CHOW MEIN image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

E&O Kitchen and Bar

314 Sutter St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (3447 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN CHOW MEIN$22.00
roasted chicken, fresh egg noodles, mushrooms, cabbage, bean sprouts, chili paste, garlic chives (dairy free)
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

 

Mamahuhu - Noe Valley

3991 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato Garlic Chow Mein$14.00
cherry tomatoes, crispy garlic, garlic chives, fried tofu, peppers + onions, tomato gravy
More about Mamahuhu - Noe Valley

