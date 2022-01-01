Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve tomato soup

The Liberties image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Liberties

998 Guerrero St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Cheese & Creamy Tomato Soup$14.00
Sharp White & Cheddar Cheese
More about The Liberties
Item pic

PIZZA

BrewVino, SF

2706 24th street, San Francisco

Avg 5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato Soup$8.00
Homemade creamy tomato soup, topped with basil, sun dried tomatoes & pecorino
*Comes with side of bread
More about BrewVino, SF
Item pic

 

Gott's Roadside

151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tomato Soup$7.99
House-made with chipotle peppers.
More about Gott's Roadside
Tomato Soup image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cultivar SF

2379 Chestnut, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (339 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Soup$10.50
Our Cultivar tomato soup made with Cultivar Cabernet and Caspar Estate Olive Oil, pairs well with Grilled Cheese
More about Cultivar SF
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (9441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tomato Soup$7.99
House-made with chipotle peppers.
More about Gott's Roadside

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Street Tacos

Bruschetta

Cucumber Salad

Pancakes

Mozzarella Sticks

Corn Dogs

Thai Tea

Chai Lattes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston