Tomato soup in San Francisco

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Liberties
998 Guerrero St, San Francisco
|Grilled Cheese & Creamy Tomato Soup
|$14.00
Sharp White & Cheddar Cheese
PIZZA
BrewVino, SF
2706 24th street, San Francisco
|Tomato Soup
|$8.00
Homemade creamy tomato soup, topped with basil, sun dried tomatoes & pecorino
*Comes with side of bread
Gott's Roadside
151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco
|Spicy Tomato Soup
|$7.99
House-made with chipotle peppers.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cultivar SF
2379 Chestnut, San Francisco
|Tomato Soup
|$10.50
Our Cultivar tomato soup made with Cultivar Cabernet and Caspar Estate Olive Oil, pairs well with Grilled Cheese