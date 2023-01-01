Pork belly in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve pork belly
More about Straits Restaurant - Santana Row
Straits Restaurant - Santana Row
333 Santana Row, Suite #1100, San Jose
|Braised Pork Belly Buns
|$18.00
Marinated Pork Belly, Cucumbers, Pickles, Scallions, Hawaiian Roll
More about Slaters 50-50 - San Jose
Slaters 50-50 - San Jose
925 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose
|Southern Pork Belly Grilled Cheese
|$16.99
House-made pimento cheese, crispy pork belly, jalapeno bacon jam, pickled red onions stuffed into sourdough bread with pickles on the side
|BBQ Pork Belly Flatbread
|$14.99
More about Sauced BBQ and Spirits
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ and Spirits
Santana Row, San Jose
|Loaded Jumbo Sweet Potater - Pork Belly Burnt Ends
|$24.50
|Pork Belly Burnt Ends Plate
|$26.50
Limited quantities, twice smoked, pork belly cubes tossed in a honey sriracha bbq glaze.