Pork belly in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve pork belly

Item pic

 

Straits Restaurant - Santana Row

333 Santana Row, Suite #1100, San Jose

Avg 3.9 (873 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Pork Belly Buns$18.00
Marinated Pork Belly, Cucumbers, Pickles, Scallions, Hawaiian Roll
More about Straits Restaurant - Santana Row
Item pic

 

Slaters 50-50 - San Jose

925 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southern Pork Belly Grilled Cheese$16.99
House-made pimento cheese, crispy pork belly, jalapeno bacon jam, pickled red onions stuffed into sourdough bread with pickles on the side
BBQ Pork Belly Flatbread$14.99
More about Slaters 50-50 - San Jose
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Sauced BBQ and Spirits

Santana Row, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Loaded Jumbo Sweet Potater - Pork Belly Burnt Ends$24.50
Pork Belly Burnt Ends Plate$26.50
Limited quantities, twice smoked, pork belly cubes tossed in a honey sriracha bbq glaze.
More about Sauced BBQ and Spirits
Item pic

 

D-D Delight -

1645 Flickinger Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BRAISED PORK BELLY STICKY RICE$14.75
PORK BELLY, JUS, PATE, SCALLION OIL, CRISPY SHALLOT , PORK FLOSS, PICKLED ONION SOY CURED EGGS, CILANTRO
More about D-D Delight -

