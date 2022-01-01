Pulled pork sandwiches in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose
Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose
2071 Camden Avenue, San Jose
|Pulled Pork A la Carte - Sandwich
|$15.99
Willy's BBQ Rub.
More about Sauced BBQ and Spirits
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ and Spirits
Santana Row, San Jose
|Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$8.49
|Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$17.50
served southern style, no frills on a soft
brioche bun, sauce it up to your liking
More about Blue Rock BBQ - Hacienda Gardens
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Rock BBQ - Hacienda Gardens
3001 Meridian Ave, San Jose
|Mini Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$8.45
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$9.95