Pulled pork sandwiches in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose

2071 Camden Avenue, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork A la Carte - Sandwich$15.99
Willy's BBQ Rub.
More about Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose
BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Sauced BBQ and Spirits

Santana Row, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.49
Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich$17.50
served southern style, no frills on a soft
brioche bun, sauce it up to your liking
More about Sauced BBQ and Spirits
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Rock BBQ - Hacienda Gardens

3001 Meridian Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (3807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.45
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.95
More about Blue Rock BBQ - Hacienda Gardens
Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose

878 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork A la Carte - Sandwich$15.99
Willy's BBQ Rub.
More about Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose

