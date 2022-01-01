Scottsdale bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Scottsdale
More about The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch
The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch
20751 N. Pima Rd. Suite 120, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Mom's Comfort Dip
|$13.00
Grilled Cheese with a cup of Tomato Basil Soup
|The Living Room Club
|$16.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Whole Grain Mustard Aioli
|Tuna Melt
|$16.00
Provolone, Olives, Red Onion, Garlic Aioli, Sourdough
More about Philadelphia Sandwich Company
FRENCH FRIES
Philadelphia Sandwich Company
7318 E. Stetson Dr., Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$9.50
Marinated, grilled then chopped chicken thighs
|Cheesesteak
USDA select or higher grade ribeye from French's meat market in Scottsdale prepared with choice of cheese with or with out grilled onions
|Italian Hoagie
|$10.00
More about Tap & Bowl
Tap & Bowl
4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Chile Shrimp
|$14.75
spiced shrimp | sonoran basmati rice | carrots | onions | peppers | sweet corn | pineapple | cilantro | hass avocado
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$9.50
shrimp | pico de gallo | cucumber | cilantro | avocado | tortilla chips
|Chile Con Queso Dip
|$8.50
white corn tortilla chips
More about Maple & Ash Food Truck
Maple & Ash Food Truck
Out & About, Scottsdale and Phoenix
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll
|$36.00
garlic butter & chives
|Downstairs Burger
|$16.00
cheddar cheese, pickles, red onion, dijonaise & fries
|Beef Tenderloin Sandwich
|$24.00
arugula, harissa aioli, pepperonata, red onion & horseradish
More about Ling's Wok Shop
Ling's Wok Shop
20511 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Cashew Stir-Fry
spinach, snap peas, red bell peppers, onions, cashews, garlic sauce
|Uncle Fu's Fried Rice
chopped vegetables, jasmine rice, egg, secret sauce
|Buddha's Belly
mushrooms, onions, asparagus, green beans, radish, thai basil, traditional stir-fry sauce
More about Taphouse Kitchen
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Taphouse Kitchen
6137 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Baby Iceberg Wedge
|$11.00
Cucumber ribbons, Shaft's blue cheese, oven-roasted tomato,
balsamic grilled red onion, Nueske bacon, blue cheese dressing
|Maine Lobster Mac N' Cheese
|$22.00
Classic shell pasta, lobster, white cheddar fondue, tarragon, toasted bread crumbs, Parmesan Reggiano, white truffle oil.
|8" The Old Stand By
|$12.00
Pepperoni • pepperoni • pepperoni & more pepperoni
More about Dilla Libre Dos
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Dilla Libre Dos
8018 E. Thomas Rd., Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Chicken Dilla
|$13.00
|Carne Asada Fries
|$16.25
|California Dilla
|$16.25
More about Sip Coffee & Beer House
Sip Coffee & Beer House
3617 North Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Garage Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.99
|Latte
|$3.75
|Cold Brew
|$4.59
More about Cook & Craft-Shea
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cook & Craft-Shea
7306 E Shea, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Filet Sliders
|$16.00
seasoned, flat iron seared filet l crispy onion l tomato l spicy aioli l provolone l brioche bun l crispy fries
|Crafted Salad
|$14.00
baby arugula | roasted beets | pomegranate seeds | marinated artichokes | grilled vegetables | goat cheese | balsamic dressing
|Craft Burger
|$14.00
blend of chuck, brisket and short rib | lettuce | house made sweet pickles | tomato | grilled onion | house crafted sauce |
toasted brioche bun | crispy fries
More about Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale
3800 N Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Shepherd's Pie
|$14.00
Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
|Carne Adovada
|$14.00
New Mexican style pork red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.
|Oven Chips (GF, Available Vegan)
|$5.00
Hand cut British style chips, cooked in the oven with cracked pepper and sea salt.
More about Bitters Cocktail Bar & Food
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Bitters Cocktail Bar & Food
1455 N SCOTTSDALE RD #115, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Pork Sliders
|$13.95
|Loaded Bitter Fries
|$13.00
|Steak Tacos
|$14.00
More about The Beverly on Main
The Beverly on Main
7018 E Main St., Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Pretzel
|$6.00
Bavarian pretzel, butter, sea salt and honey mustard on the side.
|Filet Bites
|$20.00
Pan seared filet mignon cut into small bites, serve with a side of horseradish cream.
|Rebel Rooster Sliders
|$12.00
Two plant based 'chicken' sliders, sriracha BBQ sauce, arugula, spicy hummus on a vegan bu, served with fries and pickles.
More about Postino Highland
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Postino Highland
4821 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Roasted Turkey Panini
|$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
|Raspberry Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
|Meatballs & Goat Cheese
|$11.50
House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives
More about Fellow Osteria
Fellow Osteria
1455 N Scottsdale Rd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85257, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Fall Salad
|$13.00
Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Seasonal Fruit, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Apple Cider Agrodolce, Green Apple, and Toasted Hazelnuts
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.00
Pavoni pepperoni with basil and extra virgin olive oil.
|Arancini
|$12.00
Crispy arborio rice balls with saffron, fontina and pomodoro.
More about Boondocks Patio & Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Boondocks Patio & Grill
4341 N 75th St, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Mini Corn Dogs
|$8.75
served with ranch, yellow mustard and ketchup
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$8.75
crispy capers, goat cheese, and red wine vinaigrette
|Sin Burger
|$13.75
Jalapeno marmalade, pickled cabbage, avocado, pepper jack cheese, cilantro mayo, and blistered jalapeno.
More about Postino Kierland
Postino Kierland
7030 East Greenway Parkway, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Raspberry Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
|Half Panini + Half Salad
|$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
|Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$11.50
Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.