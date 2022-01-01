Scottsdale bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Scottsdale

The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch image

 

The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch

20751 N. Pima Rd. Suite 120, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mom's Comfort Dip$13.00
Grilled Cheese with a cup of Tomato Basil Soup
The Living Room Club$16.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Whole Grain Mustard Aioli
Tuna Melt$16.00
Provolone, Olives, Red Onion, Garlic Aioli, Sourdough
More about The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch
Philadelphia Sandwich Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Philadelphia Sandwich Company

7318 E. Stetson Dr., Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Cheesesteak$9.50
Marinated, grilled then chopped chicken thighs
Cheesesteak
USDA select or higher grade ribeye from French's meat market in Scottsdale prepared with choice of cheese with or with out grilled onions
Italian Hoagie$10.00
More about Philadelphia Sandwich Company
Tap & Bowl image

 

Tap & Bowl

4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chile Shrimp$14.75
spiced shrimp | sonoran basmati rice | carrots | onions | peppers | sweet corn | pineapple | cilantro | hass avocado
Shrimp Ceviche$9.50
shrimp | pico de gallo | cucumber | cilantro | avocado | tortilla chips
Chile Con Queso Dip$8.50
white corn tortilla chips
More about Tap & Bowl
Maple & Ash Food Truck image

 

Maple & Ash Food Truck

Out & About, Scottsdale and Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lobster Roll$36.00
garlic butter & chives
Downstairs Burger$16.00
cheddar cheese, pickles, red onion, dijonaise & fries
Beef Tenderloin Sandwich$24.00
arugula, harissa aioli, pepperonata, red onion & horseradish
More about Maple & Ash Food Truck
Ling's Wok Shop image

 

Ling's Wok Shop

20511 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cashew Stir-Fry
spinach, snap peas, red bell peppers, onions, cashews, garlic sauce
Uncle Fu's Fried Rice
chopped vegetables, jasmine rice, egg, secret sauce
Buddha's Belly
mushrooms, onions, asparagus, green beans, radish, thai basil, traditional stir-fry sauce
More about Ling's Wok Shop
Taphouse Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Taphouse Kitchen

6137 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.3 (424 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baby Iceberg Wedge$11.00
Cucumber ribbons, Shaft's blue cheese, oven-roasted tomato,
balsamic grilled red onion, Nueske bacon, blue cheese dressing
Maine Lobster Mac N' Cheese$22.00
Classic shell pasta, lobster, white cheddar fondue, tarragon, toasted bread crumbs, Parmesan Reggiano, white truffle oil.
8" The Old Stand By$12.00
Pepperoni • pepperoni • pepperoni & more pepperoni
More about Taphouse Kitchen
Dilla Libre Dos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Dilla Libre Dos

8018 E. Thomas Rd., Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (725 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Dilla$13.00
Carne Asada Fries$16.25
California Dilla$16.25
More about Dilla Libre Dos
Sip Coffee & Beer House image

 

Sip Coffee & Beer House

3617 North Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garage Breakfast Sandwich$8.99
Latte$3.75
Cold Brew$4.59
More about Sip Coffee & Beer House
Cook & Craft image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cook & Craft-Shea

7306 E Shea, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1150 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Filet Sliders$16.00
seasoned, flat iron seared filet l crispy onion l tomato l spicy aioli l provolone l brioche bun l crispy fries
Crafted Salad$14.00
baby arugula | roasted beets | pomegranate seeds | marinated artichokes | grilled vegetables | goat cheese | balsamic dressing
Craft Burger$14.00
blend of chuck, brisket and short rib | lettuce | house made sweet pickles | tomato | grilled onion | house crafted sauce |
toasted brioche bun | crispy fries
More about Cook & Craft-Shea
Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale

3800 N Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.5 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shepherd's Pie$14.00
Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
Carne Adovada$14.00
New Mexican style pork red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.
Oven Chips (GF, Available Vegan)$5.00
Hand cut British style chips, cooked in the oven with cracked pepper and sea salt.
More about Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale
Bitters Cocktail Bar & Food image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Bitters Cocktail Bar & Food

1455 N SCOTTSDALE RD #115, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (388 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Sliders$13.95
Loaded Bitter Fries$13.00
Steak Tacos$14.00
More about Bitters Cocktail Bar & Food
The Beverly on Main image

 

The Beverly on Main

7018 E Main St., Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel$6.00
Bavarian pretzel, butter, sea salt and honey mustard on the side.
Filet Bites$20.00
Pan seared filet mignon cut into small bites, serve with a side of horseradish cream.
Rebel Rooster Sliders$12.00
Two plant based 'chicken' sliders, sriracha BBQ sauce, arugula, spicy hummus on a vegan bu, served with fries and pickles.
More about The Beverly on Main
Postino Highland image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Postino Highland

4821 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (3157 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Turkey Panini$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Meatballs & Goat Cheese$11.50
House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives
More about Postino Highland
Fellow Osteria image

 

Fellow Osteria

1455 N Scottsdale Rd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85257, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fall Salad$13.00
Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Seasonal Fruit, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Apple Cider Agrodolce, Green Apple, and Toasted Hazelnuts
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
Pavoni pepperoni with basil and extra virgin olive oil.
Arancini$12.00
Crispy arborio rice balls with saffron, fontina and pomodoro.
More about Fellow Osteria
Boondocks Patio & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Boondocks Patio & Grill

4341 N 75th St, Scottsdale

Avg 3.9 (1100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mini Corn Dogs$8.75
served with ranch, yellow mustard and ketchup
Fried Brussels Sprouts$8.75
crispy capers, goat cheese, and red wine vinaigrette
Sin Burger$13.75
Jalapeno marmalade, pickled cabbage, avocado, pepper jack cheese, cilantro mayo, and blistered jalapeno.
More about Boondocks Patio & Grill
Postino Kierland image

 

Postino Kierland

7030 East Greenway Parkway, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Half Panini + Half Salad$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
Brussels Sprouts Salad$11.50
Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.
More about Postino Kierland
Hush Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Hush Public House

14202 N Scottsdale Rd #167, Scottsdale

Avg 4.5 (314 reviews)
Takeout
More about Hush Public House
The Vanilla Gorilla image

 

The Vanilla Gorilla

14202 N Scottsdale Rd #165, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Vanilla Gorilla
The Blind Pig image

 

The Blind Pig

3370 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4 (461 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Blind Pig
Union Jack- Scottsdale image

 

Union Jack- Scottsdale

15689 N Hayden Rd Ste L125, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Union Jack- Scottsdale
Restaurant banner

 

Loco Patron North

14950 n. Northsight blvd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chips & Salsa$2.00
Loco Protein$15.45
Stk Street Plate$15.45
More about Loco Patron North

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Burritos

Tacos

Salmon

Quesadillas

Chicken Salad

Fried Rice

Crispy Chicken

California Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston