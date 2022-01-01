Chicken satay in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chicken satay
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noi Thai Cuisine
1303 1st Ave, Seattle
|Chicken Satay
|$11.95
Savory chicken marinated in yellow curry powder and coconut milk. Served with our homemade peanut sauce, cucumber salad, and toasted bread.
More about Thai Ginger
Thai Ginger
600 Pine Street, Seattle
|Satay Chicken
|$10.00
Barbecued chicken marinated in coconut milk and a mixture of Thai spices. Served with our famous peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
More about Kaosamai Thai
Kaosamai Thai
404 North 36th Street, Seattle
|Chicken Satay
|$11.00
Chicken skewers marinated in coconut milk and Thai spices. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish. (5 pcs)