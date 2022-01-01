Chicken satay in Seattle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine

1303 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (4411 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Satay$11.95
Savory chicken marinated in yellow curry powder and coconut milk. Served with our homemade peanut sauce, cucumber salad, and toasted bread.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
Satay Chicken image

 

Thai Ginger

600 Pine Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Satay Chicken$10.00
Barbecued chicken marinated in coconut milk and a mixture of Thai spices. Served with our famous peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
More about Thai Ginger
Banner pic

 

Kaosamai Thai

404 North 36th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Satay$11.00
Chicken skewers marinated in coconut milk and Thai spices. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish. (5 pcs)
More about Kaosamai Thai
Item pic

 

Noi Thai Cuisine

7900 East Green Lake Drive Suite 101/102, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Satay$11.95
Savory chicken marinated in yellow curry powder and coconut milk. Served with our homemade peanut sauce, cucumber salad, and toasted bread.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine

