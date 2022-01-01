Teriyaki salmon in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon
Normandy Teriyaki
17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$15.99
Salmon Teriyaki
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
468 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|GF - Teriyaki Salmon
|$20.00
Grilled salmon with gluten free teriyaki sauce.
SUSHI • RAMEN
Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
2311 2nd Ave, Seattle
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$25.00
Grillbird
6501 35th Ave Sw, Seattle
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$16.80
Marinated and finished with teriyaki sauce served over choice of rice. Gluten Free. Choice of white or brown rice and choice of two sides.
Teriyaki & Wok
324 Broadway E, Seattle
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$18.99
Grilled, skinless salmon fillets served with rice, sweet, thick gourmet homemade teriyaki sauce, along with steamed rice and salad.