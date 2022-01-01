Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki salmon in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon

Normandy Teriyaki image

 

Normandy Teriyaki

17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Teriyaki$15.99
Salmon Teriyaki
More about Normandy Teriyaki
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

468 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.5 (4147 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GF - Teriyaki Salmon$20.00
Grilled salmon with gluten free teriyaki sauce.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya

2311 2nd Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (2006 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Teriyaki$25.00
More about Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
Item pic

 

SUMO EXPRESS

219 BROADWAY E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Teriyaki Salmon Bento$15.95
More about SUMO EXPRESS
Salmon Teriyaki image

 

Grillbird

6501 35th Ave Sw, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (1415 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki$16.80
Marinated and finished with teriyaki sauce served over choice of rice. Gluten Free. Choice of white or brown rice and choice of two sides.
More about Grillbird
Item pic

 

Teriyaki & Wok

324 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki$18.99
Grilled, skinless salmon fillets served with rice, sweet, thick gourmet homemade teriyaki sauce, along with steamed rice and salad.
More about Teriyaki & Wok
Item pic

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Teriyaki$22.00
Grilled salmon with teriyaki sauce. (Served with miso soup, house salad, rice)
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Turkey Bacon

Volcano Rolls

Beef Teriyaki

Chocolate Cake

Fudge Brownies

Curry Chicken

Noodle Salad

Yellow Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston