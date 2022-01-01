Somerville salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Somerville
More about Pennypacker Food truck
Pennypacker Food truck
514c Medford St, Somerville
|Popular items
|Porchetta
|$12.95
Whole sandwich served with daily accompaniment
|Fried Chicken
|$12.95
Whole fried chicken sandwich with honey and spicy dill pickles on a cheddar jalapeno biscuit
|Half Porchetta
|$7.50
Half Sandwich served with one daily accompaniment
More about Fuji at Assembly
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuji at Assembly
320 Canal Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Salmon and Avocado Maki *(G)
|$8.50
Salmon and avocado
|Spicy Tuna Maki *(G)
|$8.50
Tuna, cucumber, tempura bits and spicy mayo
|General Gao Chicken (G)
|$19.50
Tender white meat lightly breaded, fried, and glazed in a tangy and mild spicy sauce
More about Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
331 Great River Rd, Somerville
|Popular items
|Chicken Enchilada
|$14.95
Stuffed Corn Tortillas, Topped with Cheese and Salsa Rojo, Served with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.95
Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips and Oven Roasted Salsa
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.95
Jack Cheese, Minced Scallions, Crispy Fried Chicken, Franks Red Hot, Served with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
More about BLOC CAFE
SALADS
BLOC CAFE
11 Bow St, Somerville
|Popular items
|Terrace
|$13.00
All natural sliced turkey, garlic mayo, avocado, red onion, vermont cheddar, seasonal tomato, and greens on focaccia.
|Chai - 16oz
|$4.95
A blend of traditional Indian spices and brisk black tea, our Organic Masala Chai is prepared with steamed milk and just enough sugar to bring out the spice’s intricacies.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.25
eggs, shredded cheddar, chipotle mayo, avocado, black beans, roasted onion, salsa, and spinach