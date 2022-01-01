Somerville salad spots you'll love

Must-try salad spots in Somerville

Pennypacker Food truck image

 

Pennypacker Food truck

514c Medford St, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Porchetta$12.95
Whole sandwich served with daily accompaniment
Fried Chicken$12.95
Whole fried chicken sandwich with honey and spicy dill pickles on a cheddar jalapeno biscuit
Half Porchetta$7.50
Half Sandwich served with one daily accompaniment
More about Pennypacker Food truck
Fuji at Assembly image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Assembly

320 Canal Street, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1855 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon and Avocado Maki *(G)$8.50
Salmon and avocado
Spicy Tuna Maki *(G)$8.50
Tuna, cucumber, tempura bits and spicy mayo
General Gao Chicken (G)$19.50
Tender white meat lightly breaded, fried, and glazed in a tangy and mild spicy sauce
More about Fuji at Assembly
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar image

 

Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

331 Great River Rd, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Enchilada$14.95
Stuffed Corn Tortillas, Topped with Cheese and Salsa Rojo, Served with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans
Chips & Salsa$5.95
Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips and Oven Roasted Salsa
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$14.95
Jack Cheese, Minced Scallions, Crispy Fried Chicken, Franks Red Hot, Served with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
More about Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
BLOC CAFE image

SALADS

BLOC CAFE

11 Bow St, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Terrace$13.00
All natural sliced turkey, garlic mayo, avocado, red onion, vermont cheddar, seasonal tomato, and greens on focaccia.
Chai - 16oz$4.95
A blend of traditional Indian spices and brisk black tea, our Organic Masala Chai is prepared with steamed milk and just enough sugar to bring out the spice’s intricacies.
Breakfast Burrito$11.25
eggs, shredded cheddar, chipotle mayo, avocado, black beans, roasted onion, salsa, and spinach
More about BLOC CAFE

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Salmon

Chicken Soup

Gyoza

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Reuben

