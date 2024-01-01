Beef shawarma in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve beef shawarma
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Four Brothers Eatery - Busch Blvd
2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa
|BEEF SHAWARMA WRAP
|$11.99
Fire Up Halal Grill
10016 Cross Creek Boulevard, Tampa
|Beef Shawarma Over Fries
|$15.99
|Beef shawarma over fries
|$13.99
|Beef shawarma over Salad
|$15.99
GYROS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Grape Leaf Express
10117 E Adamo Dr, Tampa
|BEEF SHAWARMA COMBO
|$14.99
Thinly sliced beef marinated and seasoned with our signature spices and cooked slowly on a stand up rotisserie for a perfect blend of flavor. Served in a pita wrap with hummus and tahini sauce. Topped with tomato, red onions and pickles. Comes with crispy fries and your choice of fountain drink.