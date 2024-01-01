Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef shawarma in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve beef shawarma

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Four Brothers Eatery - Busch Blvd

2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa

Avg 4.2 (1468 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BEEF SHAWARMA WRAP$11.99
More about Four Brothers Eatery - Busch Blvd
Fire Up Halal Grill

10016 Cross Creek Boulevard, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Shawarma Over Fries$15.99
Beef shawarma over fries$13.99
Beef shawarma over Salad$15.99
More about Fire Up Halal Grill
GYROS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Grape Leaf Express

10117 E Adamo Dr, Tampa

Avg 4.4 (1214 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BEEF SHAWARMA COMBO$14.99
Thinly sliced beef marinated and seasoned with our signature spices and cooked slowly on a stand up rotisserie for a perfect blend of flavor. Served in a pita wrap with hummus and tahini sauce. Topped with tomato, red onions and pickles. Comes with crispy fries and your choice of fountain drink.
More about Grape Leaf Express

