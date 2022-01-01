Cheesy bread in Washington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Call Your Mother-Logan Circle

1471 P Street NW, Washington

Yuca Cheesy Bread$5.00
2 pieces of Yuca Cheesy Bread. Made with yuca flour (cassava/tapioca starch), it's fluffy, cheesy and goes with everything. (gluten free)
Call Your Mother Deli - West End

1143 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington DC

Yuca Cheesy Bread$5.00
2 pieces of Yuca Cheesy Bread. Made with yuca flour (cassava/tapioca starch), it's fluffy, cheesy and goes with everything. (gluten free)
Call Your Mother - Georgetown

3428 O St NW, Washington

Yuca Cheesy Bread$5.00
2 pieces of Yuca Cheesy Bread. Made with yuca flour (cassava/tapioca starch), it's fluffy, cheesy and goes with everything. (gluten free)
Call Your Mother - Capitol Hill

701 8th St SE, Washington

Yuca Cheesy Bread$5.00
2 pieces of Yuca Cheesy Bread. Made with yuca flour (cassava/tapioca starch), it's fluffy, cheesy and goes with everything.
