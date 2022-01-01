Wedge salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve wedge salad
More about Yardbird
Yardbird
901 New York Ave. NW, Washington
|Iceberg Wedge Salad
|$18.00
house-smoked bacon, baby iceberg lettuce, charred corn, tomatoes, avocado, house-made buttermilk ranch dressing
More about The Commodore DC
BBQ
The Commodore DC
1636 17th St NW, Washington
|Commodore Wedge Salad
|$10.00
Iceberg Wedge, Bacon Crumbles, Cherry Tomato, Pickled Shallots, Scallions, House Bleu Cheese
More about A Baked Joint
SANDWICHES
A Baked Joint
430 K Street NW, Washington
|Wedge Salad
|$10.00
Wedge of iceberg topped with housemade blue cheese dressing + a thick slab of bacon
More about Honeymoon Chicken
Honeymoon Chicken
4201 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington
|Honeymoon Wedge Salad*
|$8.00
Classic iceberg dressed with blue cheese and topped with everything seasoning, cherry tomatoes, crispy onions, herbs and house ranch all topped with our crispy chicken bites (ranch served on the side)
*gluten free if blacken chicken selected