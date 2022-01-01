Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve wedge salad

Yardbird image

 

Yardbird

901 New York Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iceberg Wedge Salad$18.00
house-smoked bacon, baby iceberg lettuce, charred corn, tomatoes, avocado, house-made buttermilk ranch dressing
More about Yardbird
The Commodore DC image

BBQ

The Commodore DC

1636 17th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Commodore Wedge Salad$10.00
Iceberg Wedge, Bacon Crumbles, Cherry Tomato, Pickled Shallots, Scallions, House Bleu Cheese
More about The Commodore DC
A Baked Joint image

SANDWICHES

A Baked Joint

430 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Wedge Salad$10.00
Wedge of iceberg topped with housemade blue cheese dressing + a thick slab of bacon
More about A Baked Joint
Item pic

 

Honeymoon Chicken

4201 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Honeymoon Wedge Salad*$8.00
Classic iceberg dressed with blue cheese and topped with everything seasoning, cherry tomatoes, crispy onions, herbs and house ranch all topped with our crispy chicken bites (ranch served on the side)
*gluten free if blacken chicken selected
More about Honeymoon Chicken
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Pub & The People

1648 North Capitol St. NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Wedge Salad$14.00
Iceburg Lettuce, Candied Bacon, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion & Avocado Ranch Dressing
More about The Pub & The People

