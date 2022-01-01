Crispy chicken in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve crispy chicken
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Church Hall
1070 Wiconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Crispy Boneless Chicken Wings
|$10.00
10 crispy fried chicken boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with a side of dipping sauce, and carrots/celery.
Scarlet Oak
909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington
|CRISPY Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
charred red cabbage slaw, pickles, spicy honey drizzle, fries
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
All About Burger
1101 4th St SW #170, Washington
|Crispy Chicken
|$6.99
Carvings
2021 F Street NW, Washington
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$11.49
Crispy chicken, tomato, onion, and romaine with a honey mustard drizzle
FRENCH FRIES
Capitol City Brewery
1100 New York Ave NW, Washington
|Crispy Amber Chicken
|$12.95
Amber waves marinated chicken breast
dipped in our chicken tender batter topped with sriracha ranch, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles (comes grilled too).
FRENCH FRIES
CHIKO - Capitol Hill
423 8th St SE, Washington
|Crispy Chicken Spring Rolls
|$10.00
Chinese hot mustard
All Day by Kramers
1517 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington
|All Day Burger
|$15.00
2 smashed 4oz beef patties, american cheese, bibb lettuce, pickles, special sauce
|Avocado Toast
|$14.00
poached eggs, pickled onion, radish, tomato, lemon lime, crunchy salt (v)
|Crispy Chicken
|$14.00
fried chicken breast, red pepper aioli, pickles
EMMY SQUARED
1300 4th St SE, WASHINGTON
|Crispy Chicken Crunchers
|$13.91
sriracha Crystal glaze, cilantro, ranch
Honeymoon Chicken
4201 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington
|Crispy Chicken Bites
|$6.95
Boneless chicken breast bites served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with one of our honey butter rolls and your choice of sauce.