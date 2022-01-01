Crispy chicken in Washington

Washington restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Church Hall image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Church Hall

1070 Wiconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Boneless Chicken Wings$10.00
10 crispy fried chicken boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with a side of dipping sauce, and carrots/celery. 
More about Church Hall
Scarlet Oak image

 

Scarlet Oak

909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY Chicken Sandwich$15.00
charred red cabbage slaw, pickles, spicy honey drizzle, fries
More about Scarlet Oak
Crispy Chicken image

 

BurgerIM

850 Quincy St Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken$6.99
More about BurgerIM
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

All About Burger

1101 4th St SW #170, Washington

Avg 4.2 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken$6.99
More about All About Burger
Carvings image

 

Carvings

2021 F Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Wrap$11.49
Crispy chicken, tomato, onion, and romaine with a honey mustard drizzle
More about Carvings
Capitol City Brewery image

FRENCH FRIES

Capitol City Brewery

1100 New York Ave NW, Washington

Avg 3.9 (4180 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Amber Chicken$12.95
Amber waves marinated chicken breast
dipped in our chicken tender batter topped with sriracha ranch, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles (comes grilled too).
More about Capitol City Brewery
Crispy Chicken Spring Rolls image

FRENCH FRIES

CHIKO - Capitol Hill

423 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1021 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Spring Rolls$10.00
Chinese hot mustard
More about CHIKO - Capitol Hill
All Day by Kramers image

 

All Day by Kramers

1517 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
All Day Burger$15.00
2 smashed 4oz beef patties, american cheese, bibb lettuce, pickles, special sauce
Avocado Toast$14.00
poached eggs, pickled onion, radish, tomato, lemon lime, crunchy salt (v)
Crispy Chicken$14.00
fried chicken breast, red pepper aioli, pickles
More about All Day by Kramers
Item pic

 

EMMY SQUARED

1300 4th St SE, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Crunchers$13.91
sriracha Crystal glaze, cilantro, ranch
More about EMMY SQUARED
Item pic

 

Honeymoon Chicken

4201 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Bites$6.95
Boneless chicken breast bites served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with one of our honey butter rolls and your choice of sauce.
More about Honeymoon Chicken

