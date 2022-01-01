Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Fried Chicken Salad image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station 4

1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington

Avg 4 (5689 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad$20.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast, Chopped Romaine, Smoked Bacon Pickled Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, House-Made Ranch Dressing
More about Station 4
Bangkok Joe's image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Bangkok Joe's

3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Oriental Crispy Chicken Salad$12.00
Fried chicken tender, mandarin oranges, almonds, red onions, mesclun mixed greens tossed with orange-white wine vinaigrette.
More about Bangkok Joe's
Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC image

 

Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC

2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad$9.99
More about Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Pete's New Haven Style Apizza

4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1658 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LG. Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad: crispy buffalo boneless chicken, romaine, carrots, red onions, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese dressing$14.50
SM. Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad: crispy buffalo boneless chicken, romaine, carrots, red onions, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese dressing$7.50
More about Pete's New Haven Style Apizza

