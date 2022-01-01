Fried chicken salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station 4
1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$20.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast, Chopped Romaine, Smoked Bacon Pickled Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, House-Made Ranch Dressing
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Bangkok Joe's
3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington
|Oriental Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Fried chicken tender, mandarin oranges, almonds, red onions, mesclun mixed greens tossed with orange-white wine vinaigrette.
Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$9.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington
|LG. Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad: crispy buffalo boneless chicken, romaine, carrots, red onions, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
|$14.50
|SM. Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad: crispy buffalo boneless chicken, romaine, carrots, red onions, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
|$7.50