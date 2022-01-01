Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

The Green Bee Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Green Bee Cafe

1129 20th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carolina Style Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
6 hour roasted pork, brown sugar & mustard vinegar sauce, red cabbage slaw. Served with hand-cut French fries or small house salad.
More about The Green Bee Cafe
Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$6.50
American cheese, pickled red onion,
brioche bun.
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Item pic

 

BlueJacket

300 Tingey St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sofrito Pulled Pork Sandwich$17.00
pork butt marinated in peppers, onions, & citrus topped with red cabbage curtido & lime crema, fries
More about BlueJacket

