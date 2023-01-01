Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Philly rolls in
Washington
/
Washington
/
Philly Rolls
Washington restaurants that serve philly rolls
Akeno Sushi Bar & Thai - Capitol Hill
524 8th st SE, Washington
No reviews yet
Philly Roll**
$8.95
Salmon / cream cheese / and cucumber.
More about Akeno Sushi Bar & Thai - Capitol Hill
Fat Fish
1 Market Sq SW, Washington
No reviews yet
Philly Roll
$9.00
salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, scallion, sesame seeds
More about Fat Fish
Browse other tasty dishes in Washington
Pastrami Reuben
Green Beans
Bisque
Vegan Sandwiches
Coleslaw
Shumai
Beef Noodles
Tarts
Neighborhoods within Washington to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Navy Yard
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Dupont Circle
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
U Street Corridor
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Shaw
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
More near Washington to explore
Arlington
Avg 4.3
(451 restaurants)
Alexandria
Avg 4.3
(152 restaurants)
Falls Church
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
Avg 4
(22 restaurants)
Hyattsville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Takoma Park
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Suitland
No reviews yet
Capitol Heights
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(430 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(358 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(603 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1598 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(392 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(662 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston