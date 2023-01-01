Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho tai in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve pho tai

Pho House DC - 637 T Street Northwest

637 T Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
11. Pho Tai$13.25
Sliced eye round steak
8. Pho Tai, Sach$12.99
Sliced eye round steak, and tripe
7. Pho Tai, Bo Vien$12.99
Sliced eye round steak, and meatball
More about Pho House DC - 637 T Street Northwest
PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA - 333 H Street NE

333 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
Takeout
N13. Pho Tai Lan$15.00
Rice pho noodles with stir-fried garlic beef in beef broth. Topped with green onions, white onions, and black pepper. Garnished with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeños, hoisin & sriracha sauce on the side.
More about Pho Viet USA - 333 H Street NE
SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave - 3713 New Hampshire Ave NW

3713 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1590 reviews)
Takeout
N6. Pho Tai Nam (Rare Steak with Brisket)$13.00
Rare steak & brisket only, served with beef broth
More about Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave - 3713 New Hampshire Ave NW

